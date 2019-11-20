Search

'Exceptionally cruel' - council agree support for sufferers of fatal disease

PUBLISHED: 21:39 20 November 2019 | UPDATED: 21:39 20 November 2019

Nigel Allen was diagnosed with motor neurone disease two years ago. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

A charter offering "support, care and consideration" to those suffering from a fatal, incurable disease has been adopted by a Norfolk council.

North Norfolk District Council (NNDC) unanimously voted to adopt the charter of the Motor Neurone Disease Association (MNDA) and to give "formal support" to those in the district diagnosed with the illness, which can leave people locked inside their own bodies.

Speaking at a full council meeting held on Wednesday, November 20, campaigner Trish Moore told councillors about the disease, and said: "The rate of progression varies but it is very rapid. Consultants find it difficult to give a prognosis of life expectancy and carers find it very difficult to anticipate needs."

Mrs Moore added: "The charter was designed to change this.

"Hopefully you can support this by voting for the charter."

While Virginia Gay, Liberal Democrat councillor, who proposed the motion, said: "Motor neurone disease is an exceptionally cruel illness.

"Some of us here may remember the councillor Vic Sanders who died from motor neurone disease.

"We've been requested to agree to support [the association] by adopting this charter."

And Andrew Brown, Liberal Democrat, who seconded the motion, added: "My family has had two members of it - two cousins - pass away in a very long, terrible illness due to this condition.

"I witnessed my family having to cope for several years to support my cousins.

"I have no problem in seconding this motion."

The motion stated: "We propose that this council adopt the Charter of the Motor Neurone Disease Association.

"NNDC has been requested to give its formal support to those who suffer from motor neurone disease by adopting the charter of the association.

"The Charter is simply a statement of the care, support and consideration which those who suffer from motor neurone disease and those who care for them should be entitled to expect.

"There is no cure for motor neurone disease.

"We hope that all members will join us in adopting the charter."

Councillors voted unanimously to approve the motion to adopt the charter and Ms Gay thanked members for their support.

