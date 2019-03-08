Council postpones decision over 69-home development amid affordable housing concerns

Stuart Beadle, Liberal Democrat councillor for Reepham. Pic: Liberal Democrats. Liberal Democrats

A decision over whether to build 69 homes in a village close to Norwich Airport has been postponed, amid concerns over affordable housing levels.

Lovell Partnerships is seeking to build a new cul-de-sac of homes off Manor Road in Newton St Faith, a scheme in which it is proposing seven affordable dwellings.

The application came before Broadland District Council's planning committee on Wednesday, with officers recommending it for approval.

However, committee members voted to defer their decision, asking officers to further investigate whether more social housing could be providing.

Charles Judson, a senior planning officer at Broadland, told members the applicant had demonstrated a number of "abnormal costs" which meant 10pc was the maximum amount of affordable homes that could be offered by the homebuilder.

However, committee members Stuart Beadle and Nigel Brennan both questioned the strength of the applicant's financial argument.

Members then voted to defer their decision.