Work to begin on £340,000 lights scheme for Marriott’s Way

PUBLISHED: 15:17 22 May 2020 | UPDATED: 15:17 22 May 2020

Lighting is to be installed on part of the Marriott's Way. Pic: Norfolk County Council

Lighting is to be installed on part of the Marriott's Way. Pic: Norfolk County Council

Archant

Almost £350,000 is to be spent to install new lighting along a popular Norfolk walking and cycling route.

Work to install cable ducting on Marriott’s Way, between Dragon Bridge and Mile Cross Road (next to Anderson’s Meadow) in Norwich is set to start on Monday (May 25).

This is in preparation of the installation of new low-energy motion sensor LED street lighting which Norfolk County Council says will follow in due course.

The council says that will provide better security and visibility along the popular, 26 mile route, which stretches from Norwich to Aylsham along former railway lines.

The work, which will take five weeks to complete, was originally planned to start in March but was delayed due to the coronavirus restrictions put in place.

The path will remain open, although safety barriers will be installed around the work area to protect the public and workers.

Further work to install cable ducting and street lighting on the Marriott’s Way stretch between Mile Cross Road and Sloughbottom Park is proposed later in the year, when conditions allow.

That section is currently too wet for the works to be done and the council says further information about that will follow in due course.

The scheme is expected to cost a total of £340,000 and will be funded through the Community Infrastructure Levy - money which developers of housing and businesses have to pay.

The work will be carried out by Norfolk County Council’s community and environmental services department and their contractors.

The route is named after William Marriott, the chief engineer and manager of the Midland and Great Northern Railway system.

Marriott’s Way iis a county wildlife site and passes through many landscapes and wildlife-rich habitats, such as the Wensum river valley and Whitwell Common.

In Norwich, the entrance to the start of Marriott’s Way can be found by the roundabout at Barn Road and Barker Street, on the inner ring road.

In Aylsham, the entrance is on Norwich Road, opposite the Bure Valley Railway station, although there are many other access points at villages and road junctions.

