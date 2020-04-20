Search

New leader for Liberal Democrat group at Norfolk County Council

20 April, 2020 - 13:00
Steffan Aquarone, the new leader of the Liberal Democrat group at Norfolk County Council. Picture: Alex Broadway

Steffan Aquarone, the new leader of the Liberal Democrat group at Norfolk County Council. Picture: Alex Broadway

Alex Broadway © 2019 - alex@alexbroadway.co.uk - 07905628187

Politics will be profoundly changed by the coronavirus, according to the new leader of the Liberal Democrat group at Norfolk County Council.

Dan Roper, Liberal Democrat deputy leader. Pic: Liberal Democrats.Dan Roper, Liberal Democrat deputy leader. Pic: Liberal Democrats.

Steffan Aquarone has just been elected to lead the County Hall Lib Dem group, after Dr Ed Maxfield announced he was standing down as leader because he would not be seeking re-election as a county councillor in next year’s elections.

Mr Aquarone, who has represented Melton Constable since 2017, was elected without opposition by his group, with Dan Roper - who previously served a spell as group leader - elected as his deputy.

Mr Aquarone said: “Once this is over, there will be no such thing as business as usual. Across Norfolk, tens of thousands of people have carried out millions of acts of kindness in the last few weeks. This says some powerfully positive things about our society.

“Likewise, the difference in tone from political leaders around the world says a lot about how they view people and society.

Ed Maxfield, who has stood down as Lib Dem group leader at County Hall. Pic: Liberal Democrats.Ed Maxfield, who has stood down as Lib Dem group leader at County Hall. Pic: Liberal Democrats.

You may also want to watch:

“If compassion and kindness are the true values of our society, then we need a new kind of politics that can support and encourage them, and a new kind of leadership capable of working with them as its guiding principles.”

His deputy Mr Roper, who represents Hevingham and Spixworth, said: “When this is over we will have some serious questions to ask.

“These questions won’t just be about what could have been done better and what the true cost has been – but what do we want from the future of our society given that we’ve just seen so much compassion, authenticity, and respect all around us.

“Until then we will continue to work critically, but constructively, with the Conservatives at County Hall, and all the officers who are working hard to do what they can with what we have here in Norfolk.”

Outgoing group leader Dr Maxfield said: “It’s a huge privilege to represent the people of Mundesley division and I am looking forward to carrying on doing that to the best of my ability in this challenging time.”

The Conservatives control County Hall, with 53 councillors, Labour have 16, the Lib Dems 11 and the Independent group two,

There is one non-aligned independent and a vacancy for Freebridge Lynn division, after Conservative Simon Eyre stepped down last month.

