Hand car wash in Roys car park given green light

Plans have been submitted for the installation of a hand car wash, which would be located on part of the Roy’s car park on Yaxham Road in Dereham - proving it’s given the green light. Picture: Google Maps Archant

Plans for a new hand car wash in a Norfolk superstore carpark have been given the green light by Breckland Council.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Proposals for a new hand car wash to be installed at the Roys car park on Yaxham Road in Dereham have been approved.

The development is set to create six full-time and four part-time positions and includes the building of a canopy and workers’ hut.

The plans were lodged by Handy Andy’s Car Wash with Breckland Council in September and have now been approved by the planning department.

In the council’s decision notice, it said: “The site benefits from suitable extant access to Yaxham Road and the facility can be accommodated within the site without the loss of sufficient car parking capacity for the supermarket to operate, it is understood there is spare parking capacity.

“Whilst the car wash will remove some parking spaces for the store, plenty will remain.

“As a result of the above, the proposal is considered acceptable and is recommended for approval.”

In 2017 a hand car wash was approved by Breckland Council on the same site in a slightly different location.

Handy Andy’s would provide both hand car washing and valeting to customers who are using Roys car park, their vehicle would be cleaned while they are using the store.

A design and access statement, states: “The proposed application is one of many at a number of outlet centres across the UK.

“The Handy Andy Car Wash facility is one of several ancillary services operated at Roys of Dereham and is an additional service provided for customers and can be utilised by them whilst they are visiting the outlet centre.

“Car wash customers are going to be on site for approximately 20 to 30 minutes and it is the outlet centres assumption they will enter the Centre and at the very least go for a coffee, but will have to walk through the whole centre and hopefully become a regular customer for both facilities.”