Find out how you could become a councillor for new ‘super district’

The logo for the new East Suffolk Council has been revealed. Photo: Waveney District Council. Archant

People are being offered the chance to represent their communities and be a part of a brand new ‘super district’ council.

With East Suffolk Council being formed on April 1 – serving residents, business and communities across Waveney and Suffolk Coastal – the new ‘super district’ will be served by 55 councillors across 29 wards.

And residents who are keen to find out more about becoming a district councillor for the new East Suffolk Council are invited to attend one of two information days being held next week.

Suffolk Coastal and Waveney District councils are hosting two special information events next week, which are open to anyone interested in becoming an East Suffolk councillor, regardless of experience.

The information days take place on Thursday, February 21 at Riverside in Lowestoft and Friday, February 22 at East Suffolk House in Melton.

Thirty minute informal appointments are available between 9am and 4.30pm on both days next week. To book a slot visit eastsuffolk.gov.uk/beacouncillor Elections to the new council will be held on May 2.