10-year contract to manage leisure centres in north Norfolk

Sheringham Splash will be one of the centres managed by a new contractor from next April.

Splash in Sheringham and other leisure centres in north Norfolk will be run by a new contractor from next year, saving the council £300,000 a year.

North Norfolk District Council (NNDC) has announced a ten-year leisure management contract with Everyone Active, part of Sports and Leisure Management, to replace existing contractor Places For People.

The average annual saving over the life of the contract is in excess of £300,000 and John Lee, Leader of the Conservative Group at NNDC, said: “It gives North Norfolk’s leisure facilities certainty moving ahead and provides a significant financial saving for the council.”

From April 1, 2019, Everyone Active will manage Victory Swim and Fitness Centre in North Walsham, Fakenham Sports and Fitness Centre, and Splash Leisure and Fitness Centre in Sheringham. It will also run the sports centres at North Walsham High School, Stalham Academy and Cromer Academy. There will be no job losses.