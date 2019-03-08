King's Lynn woman appointed as council boss

A King's Lynn woman has been named chief executive of a Norfolk council.

Lorraine Gore, who was born in King's Lynn and has lived in the county her whole life, will take over from Ray Harding at West Norfolk council.

Ms Gore is a former student of King's Lynn High School and has worked in the public sector for 42 years. She joined West Norfolk council in 2001 as an accounting technician and is currently deputy chief executive and executive director of finance at the council.

Her appointment was confirmed on Friday July 26 following a unanimous decision by the council board, and she will begin her new role on September 1.

Ms Gore has two children and is a keen golfer and Norwich City Football Club season ticket holder.

Ms Gore said: "I am excited and honoured to be appointed as the new chief executive to take over when Ray Harding retires at the end of August. I am looking forward to continuing to work alongside our dedicated and skilled staff and elected members in the delivery of good quality, sustainable services for the benefit of all residents and businesses of, and visitors to, West Norfolk."

Mr Harding, who she will take over from has been chief executive of the council for 14 years during which he played a key role in driving the council to become the area's largest housing developer and blocked a bid to build a large incinerator in King's Lynn.

Current chief executive, Mr Harding added: "Lorraine has proved herself as deputy chief executive and I am absolutely confident that she will take the organisation forward. She is a very talented senior officer and has demonstrated that she cares passionately about both the borough and the council."

Councillor Brian Long, leader of the council, said: "I'm delighted that we have been able to appoint someone who has come up through the ranks and has such a broad knowledge of the council and the area. Ray Harding will be a hard act to follow, but Lorraine, with her financial background, is going to be well placed to steer us through continuing budgetary challenges and I am looking forward to working with her."