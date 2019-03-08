Search

Norfolk's only museum dedicated to Admiral Lord Nelson to close

PUBLISHED: 12:58 25 July 2019 | UPDATED: 12:58 25 July 2019

The Nelson Museum on South Quay in Great Yarmouth. Picture: James Bass

The Nelson Museum on South Quay in Great Yarmouth. Picture: James Bass

The only museum devoted entirely to arguably Norfolk's greatest hero is set to close down at the end of the year.

The Duke of Edinburgh opens the Nelson Museum in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Bill DarnellThe Duke of Edinburgh opens the Nelson Museum in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Bill Darnell

The Norfolk Nelson Museum, on South Quay in Great Yarmouth, is a private collection of memorabilia dedicated to Admiral Lord Nelson, which has been on display in the town since 2002.

However, after seeing declining visitor numbers and removal of council funding, the decision has been made to close to museum down and place the collection into storage.

Noel Bartram, chairman of the trustees of the Nelson Museum, said: "After 17 years in Great Yarmouth, it is with sadness that we announce the closure of the Nelson Memorabilia Collection's current home in South Quay at the end of this year's season.

"For many museums, whether funded privately or through the public purse, it has been an increasing challenge to maintain the status quo.

The Norfolk Nelson Museum in Yarmouth has unveiled two new exhibition rooms.The Norfolk Nelson Museum in Yarmouth has unveiled two new exhibition rooms.

"The private funds originally made available, to make provision for the Nelson Collection, have been exhausted."

The museum was founded in 2002 following extensive fundraising efforts and in the past few years has also been supported by Great Yarmouth Borough Council.

However, this funding has since been put to a stop and with visitor numbers also in decline, Mr Bartram said the decision had to be reached.

He said: "The trustees wish to specifically thank GYBC for the financial support it has received.

"Most importantly of all, we wish to thank the curators, both past and present, and the many loyal volunteers of the years for their time and hard work in keeping the museum and inviting place to visit; without them there would never have been a museum in the first place."

The museum is earmarked to close at the end of October, with the collection set to go into specialist storage until a suitable alternative can be found in the future.

Mr Bartram added: "Sadly, the cost of running the museum is expensive and as a privately-funded museum the money has to come from somewhere.

"Unfortunately, we are where we are. However, in this day and age it's increasingly challenging for traditional museums to survive."

