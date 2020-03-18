Museums close doors in light of coronavirus concerns
PUBLISHED: 08:57 18 March 2020 | UPDATED: 09:46 18 March 2020
Archant
Museums and galleries across Norfolk have begun to close amid concerns over the coronavirus.
You may also want to watch:
Strangers’ Hall and the Museum of Norwich at the Bridewell have announced they will be closed until further notice,
The Sainsbury Centre at the University of East Anglia has also closed.
A tweet from the centre, which has been hosting its Art Deco By The Sea exhibition, stated: “We are following government guidelines and will keep you informed via social media and our website. All tickets will be honoured or refunded.”