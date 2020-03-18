Museums close doors in light of coronavirus concerns

Museums and galleries across Norfolk have begun to close amid concerns over the coronavirus.

Strangers’ Hall and the Museum of Norwich at the Bridewell have announced they will be closed until further notice,

The Sainsbury Centre at the University of East Anglia has also closed.

A tweet from the centre, which has been hosting its Art Deco By The Sea exhibition, stated: “We are following government guidelines and will keep you informed via social media and our website. All tickets will be honoured or refunded.”