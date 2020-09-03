Search

Conservative MP's husband calls coronavirus a 'mental illness' as he joins anti-vaxx march

03 September, 2020 - 06:00
Norwich North MP Chloe Smith and her husband Sandy McFadzean pictured in 2014. Photo: Bob Hobbs

Archant

The husband of a Norfolk MP claimed coronavirus was a “phantom” and a “mental illness” as he joined a protest against facemasks and vaccinations.

Sandy McFadzean, husband of Norwich North MP Chloe Smith, attended Saturday’s march in London where protesters carried signs against coronavirus measures.

A poster for the march, retweeted by Mr McFadzean on Twitter, also called for no track and trace, an end to social distancing, and no facemasks.

It mentioned a group called StandUp X which claims coronavirus will force vaccinations on people for the benefit of pharmaceutical companies and Bill Gates.

His account was deleted on Wednesday afternoon after Ms Smith was contacted for comment by this newspaper.

Signs at the march also included a poster calling for Mr Gates to be jailed, along with Ms Smith’s colleague, health secretary Matt Hancock.

Minister of state for the constitution Ms Smith has supported the government’s policies against coronavirus.

She changed her Twitter name during the pandemic to reflect the government message of “Stay Alert, Save Lives.”

But Mr McFadzean denies the existence of Covid-19, writing on Twitter: “Government need to be clear. Either there is a killer virus on the loose or there isn’t. (Spoiler alert: There isn’t)”

In July he wrote: “Covid-19 is most likely an outbreak of mental illness.”

He has retweeted posts describing the government as “globalist puppets” and “tyrants”.

One post he retweeted swore at the government for announcing fines on people who joined mass gatherings.

The vice president at bank Credit Suisse also retweeted a post comparing the arrest of one of the march organiser’s, Piers Corbyn, to the crackdown on pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong.

Mr Corbyn, brother of former Labour leader Jeremy, was arrested and fined £10,000 after the march for the offence of holding a gathering of more than 30 people in an outdoor place.

Other speakers included conspiracy theorist David Icke, who believes coronavirus is linked to 5G technology.

Norwich South Labour MP Clive Lewis said: “There’s absolutely no way I’d hold anyone responsible for the views of their partner.

“However, if my partner was spouting forth a load of Covid conspiracy, anti-vaccination nonsense, it is very likely the subject might come up for discussion at some point over tea.”

Ms Smith has been contacted for comment.

•’Love at first sight’

Ms Smith proposed to her future husband in 2013 after a four-month romance.

She said at the time it was “love at first sight” when she met the former soldier at a charity event.

“I just loved the way Sandy talked,” she told this newspaper in 2013.

“I was instantly attracted to his really relaxed manner and we just hit it off straight away. We share a great interest in the way the world works and what makes people tick.”

Mr McFadzean, a financial consultant, said at the time: “One of the features of our relationship is that we have quite clear views on equality and we are a very equal couple.

“We realised really quickly that we wanted to be together.”

The couple have two children, Alastair and Rosamund.

