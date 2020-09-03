Conservative MP’s husband calls coronavirus a ‘mental illness’ as he joins anti-vaxx march

Norwich North MP Chloe Smith and her husband Sandy McFadzean

The husband of a Norfolk MP claimed coronavirus was a “phantom” and a “mental illness” as he joined a protest against facemasks and vaccinations.

Sandy McFadzean at the march against coronavirus restrictions on Saturday August 29 in London.

Sandy McFadzean, husband of Norwich North MP Chloe Smith, attended Saturday’s march in London where protesters carried signs against coronavirus measures.

A poster for the march, retweeted by Mr McFadzean on Twitter, also called for no track and trace, an end to social distancing, and no facemasks.

It mentioned a group called StandUp X which claims coronavirus will force vaccinations on people for the benefit of pharmaceutical companies and Bill Gates.

His account was deleted on Wednesday afternoon after Ms Smith was contacted for comment by this newspaper.

A poster for the march posted by Sandy McFadzean on Twitter.

Signs at the march also included a poster calling for Mr Gates to be jailed, along with Ms Smith’s colleague, health secretary Matt Hancock.

Minister of state for the constitution Ms Smith has supported the government’s policies against coronavirus.

She changed her Twitter name during the pandemic to reflect the government message of “Stay Alert, Save Lives.”

But Mr McFadzean denies the existence of Covid-19, writing on Twitter: “Government need to be clear. Either there is a killer virus on the loose or there isn’t. (Spoiler alert: There isn’t)”

Chloe Smith and Sandy McFadzean met in 2013 and have two young children.

In July he wrote: “Covid-19 is most likely an outbreak of mental illness.”

He has retweeted posts describing the government as “globalist puppets” and “tyrants”.

One post he retweeted swore at the government for announcing fines on people who joined mass gatherings.

The vice president at bank Credit Suisse also retweeted a post comparing the arrest of one of the march organiser’s, Piers Corbyn, to the crackdown on pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong.

Chloe Smith and Sandy McFadzean pictured after they announced their engagement in 2013.

Mr Corbyn, brother of former Labour leader Jeremy, was arrested and fined £10,000 after the march for the offence of holding a gathering of more than 30 people in an outdoor place.

Other speakers included conspiracy theorist David Icke, who believes coronavirus is linked to 5G technology.

Norwich South Labour MP Clive Lewis said: “There’s absolutely no way I’d hold anyone responsible for the views of their partner.

“However, if my partner was spouting forth a load of Covid conspiracy, anti-vaccination nonsense, it is very likely the subject might come up for discussion at some point over tea.”

Sandy McFadzean's Twitter account which was deleted after Ms Smith was contacted for comment.

Ms Smith has been contacted for comment.

