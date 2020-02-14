Reform or face 'Brexit-style revolt' - Warns new MP in maiden speech
PUBLISHED: 16:12 14 February 2020 | UPDATED: 16:12 14 February 2020
Archant
The next "Brexit-stlye revolt" could be on the horizon if Britain's 'quangos' aren't reformed, A Norfolk MP has said in his maiden speech.
Jerome Mayhew, MP Broadland, also warned that some people would dislike the government's "new and necessary" environmental policies as they "begin to bite" and change everyday life.
Speaking in the House of Commons on February 13, Mr Mayhew, 49, said: "Without the reform of quangos to bring them back within the structures of democratic government, I fear that we may be sowing the seeds of the next Brexit-style revolt when we can all least afford it.
"I do not want to stymie our effective environmental and climate response.
"As our new and necessary policies begin to bite, with the huge changes to everyday life that they will entail, not everyone will be happy."
Quangos are organisations that are taxpayer-funded, but not directly overseen by an elected official.
Although scores of quangos were abolished under the coalition government, many still remain.
Mr Mayhew won Broadland for the Conservatives at December's election, replacing Keith Simpson, who was its MP for 22 years.
The managing director of the outdoor adventure firm Go Ape, he became the Tory candidate only after former broadcaster Nick Conrad bowed out amid controversy over comments he had earlier made on BBC Radio.
Mr Mayhew spoke glowingly of his constituency in his speech, describing it as an "exquisite sliver of breathtaking Norfolk", but said the name Broadland was inaccurate.
Mr Mayhew said: "Who would describe Fakenham, with its fine racecourse — but currently, shamefully, no post office — or the pilgrimage village of Walsingham as being in the Broads?"
He also called for the A47 to be dualled, a request Mr Simpson had also made, as did his predecessor, Richard Ryder, 37 years ago.
Mr Mayhew said Brexit meant Britain was at an "era-defining moment" where the future of democracy was at stake.
He said: "If we do not bring the people with us through the implementation of our plans, it will be at our peril."