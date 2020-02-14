Reform or face 'Brexit-style revolt' - Warns new MP in maiden speech

Broadland MP Jerome Mayhew gives his maiden speech in the House of Commons. Picture: Parliament Live Archant

The next "Brexit-stlye revolt" could be on the horizon if Britain's 'quangos' aren't reformed, A Norfolk MP has said in his maiden speech.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The River Bure at Acle. Jerome Mayhew's constituency, Broadland, covers a swathe of Norfolk from Acle and the Broads in the east, to Coltishall Taverham, Aylsham, Reepham, and Fakenham and Walsingham in the west. Picture: H A tate/Madhat Silver The River Bure at Acle. Jerome Mayhew's constituency, Broadland, covers a swathe of Norfolk from Acle and the Broads in the east, to Coltishall Taverham, Aylsham, Reepham, and Fakenham and Walsingham in the west. Picture: H A tate/Madhat Silver

Jerome Mayhew, MP Broadland, also warned that some people would dislike the government's "new and necessary" environmental policies as they "begin to bite" and change everyday life.

Speaking in the House of Commons on February 13, Mr Mayhew, 49, said: "Without the reform of quangos to bring them back within the structures of democratic government, I fear that we may be sowing the seeds of the next Brexit-style revolt when we can all least afford it.

"I do not want to stymie our effective environmental and climate response.

"As our new and necessary policies begin to bite, with the huge changes to everyday life that they will entail, not everyone will be happy."

The Palace of Westminster, with much of the facade, including the Elizabeth Tower and Big Ben, covered in scaffolding. Jerome Mayhew gave his maiden speech in the parliament's House of Commons on February 13. Picture: Stuart Anderson The Palace of Westminster, with much of the facade, including the Elizabeth Tower and Big Ben, covered in scaffolding. Jerome Mayhew gave his maiden speech in the parliament's House of Commons on February 13. Picture: Stuart Anderson

Quangos are organisations that are taxpayer-funded, but not directly overseen by an elected official.

Although scores of quangos were abolished under the coalition government, many still remain.

Mr Mayhew won Broadland for the Conservatives at December's election, replacing Keith Simpson, who was its MP for 22 years.

The managing director of the outdoor adventure firm Go Ape, he became the Tory candidate only after former broadcaster Nick Conrad bowed out amid controversy over comments he had earlier made on BBC Radio.

Nick Conrad, Former BBC Radio Norfolk presenter. Mr Mayhew only became the Conservative's candidate for Broadland after Mr Conrad, who was originally selected by the branch, bowed out. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Nick Conrad, Former BBC Radio Norfolk presenter. Mr Mayhew only became the Conservative's candidate for Broadland after Mr Conrad, who was originally selected by the branch, bowed out. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Mr Mayhew spoke glowingly of his constituency in his speech, describing it as an "exquisite sliver of breathtaking Norfolk", but said the name Broadland was inaccurate.

Mr Mayhew said: "Who would describe Fakenham, with its fine racecourse — but currently, shamefully, no post office — or the pilgrimage village of Walsingham as being in the Broads?"

He also called for the A47 to be dualled, a request Mr Simpson had also made, as did his predecessor, Richard Ryder, 37 years ago.

Mr Mayhew said Brexit meant Britain was at an "era-defining moment" where the future of democracy was at stake.

Jerome Mayhew at The General Election 2019 count at the Royal Norfolk Showground. Picture: Danielle Booden Jerome Mayhew at The General Election 2019 count at the Royal Norfolk Showground. Picture: Danielle Booden

He said: "If we do not bring the people with us through the implementation of our plans, it will be at our peril."

Norfolk's Tory MP, class of 2020, with Sajid Javid, centre. From left George Freeman, James Wild, Hon Liz Truss, Hon Brandon Lewis, Richard Bacon, Chloe Smith, and Jerome Mayhew. Photo: L Davies Norfolk's Tory MP, class of 2020, with Sajid Javid, centre. From left George Freeman, James Wild, Hon Liz Truss, Hon Brandon Lewis, Richard Bacon, Chloe Smith, and Jerome Mayhew. Photo: L Davies

You may also want to watch: