Search

Advanced search

Reform or face 'Brexit-style revolt' - Warns new MP in maiden speech

PUBLISHED: 16:12 14 February 2020 | UPDATED: 16:12 14 February 2020

Broadland MP Jerome Mayhew gives his maiden speech in the House of Commons. Picture: Parliament Live

Broadland MP Jerome Mayhew gives his maiden speech in the House of Commons. Picture: Parliament Live

Archant

The next "Brexit-stlye revolt" could be on the horizon if Britain's 'quangos' aren't reformed, A Norfolk MP has said in his maiden speech.

The River Bure at Acle. Jerome Mayhew's constituency, Broadland, covers a swathe of Norfolk from Acle and the Broads in the east, to Coltishall Taverham, Aylsham, Reepham, and Fakenham and Walsingham in the west. Picture: H A tate/Madhat SilverThe River Bure at Acle. Jerome Mayhew's constituency, Broadland, covers a swathe of Norfolk from Acle and the Broads in the east, to Coltishall Taverham, Aylsham, Reepham, and Fakenham and Walsingham in the west. Picture: H A tate/Madhat Silver

Jerome Mayhew, MP Broadland, also warned that some people would dislike the government's "new and necessary" environmental policies as they "begin to bite" and change everyday life.

Speaking in the House of Commons on February 13, Mr Mayhew, 49, said: "Without the reform of quangos to bring them back within the structures of democratic government, I fear that we may be sowing the seeds of the next Brexit-style revolt when we can all least afford it.

"I do not want to stymie our effective environmental and climate response.

"As our new and necessary policies begin to bite, with the huge changes to everyday life that they will entail, not everyone will be happy."

The Palace of Westminster, with much of the facade, including the Elizabeth Tower and Big Ben, covered in scaffolding. Jerome Mayhew gave his maiden speech in the parliament's House of Commons on February 13. Picture: Stuart AndersonThe Palace of Westminster, with much of the facade, including the Elizabeth Tower and Big Ben, covered in scaffolding. Jerome Mayhew gave his maiden speech in the parliament's House of Commons on February 13. Picture: Stuart Anderson

Quangos are organisations that are taxpayer-funded, but not directly overseen by an elected official.

Although scores of quangos were abolished under the coalition government, many still remain.

Mr Mayhew won Broadland for the Conservatives at December's election, replacing Keith Simpson, who was its MP for 22 years.

The managing director of the outdoor adventure firm Go Ape, he became the Tory candidate only after former broadcaster Nick Conrad bowed out amid controversy over comments he had earlier made on BBC Radio.

Nick Conrad, Former BBC Radio Norfolk presenter. Mr Mayhew only became the Conservative's candidate for Broadland after Mr Conrad, who was originally selected by the branch, bowed out. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYNick Conrad, Former BBC Radio Norfolk presenter. Mr Mayhew only became the Conservative's candidate for Broadland after Mr Conrad, who was originally selected by the branch, bowed out. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Mr Mayhew spoke glowingly of his constituency in his speech, describing it as an "exquisite sliver of breathtaking Norfolk", but said the name Broadland was inaccurate.

Mr Mayhew said: "Who would describe Fakenham, with its fine racecourse — but currently, shamefully, no post office — or the pilgrimage village of Walsingham as being in the Broads?"

He also called for the A47 to be dualled, a request Mr Simpson had also made, as did his predecessor, Richard Ryder, 37 years ago.

Mr Mayhew said Brexit meant Britain was at an "era-defining moment" where the future of democracy was at stake.

Jerome Mayhew at The General Election 2019 count at the Royal Norfolk Showground. Picture: Danielle BoodenJerome Mayhew at The General Election 2019 count at the Royal Norfolk Showground. Picture: Danielle Booden

He said: "If we do not bring the people with us through the implementation of our plans, it will be at our peril."

Norfolk's Tory MP, class of 2020, with Sajid Javid, centre. From left George Freeman, James Wild, Hon Liz Truss, Hon Brandon Lewis, Richard Bacon, Chloe Smith, and Jerome Mayhew. Photo: L DaviesNorfolk's Tory MP, class of 2020, with Sajid Javid, centre. From left George Freeman, James Wild, Hon Liz Truss, Hon Brandon Lewis, Richard Bacon, Chloe Smith, and Jerome Mayhew. Photo: L Davies

You may also want to watch:

Most Read

Police cordon off part of city centre after man found with serious injuries

Police sealed off part of the area around the River Wensum and the Hotel Nelson. Pic:ture: Archant.

Boys suffered broken skulls after ‘goading’ woman to drive off as they sat on car

Lime Grove in Gayton, where the two boys suffered fractured skulls after goading Claire Johns to pull away while they sat on the boot of her car.

Wetherspoons granted licence for new pub after no-one objects

Intitial interior designs for the new Wetherspoons pub that is being built on the site of the King's Head car park next to Diss Mere. Picture: Wetherspoons

Staff in Norwich Wetherspoon’s now wearing body cams, chain confirms

Here are the crimes reported at all 10 of the Wetherspoon pubs in Norfolk during 2019. Photo: Archant

‘Your heart just sinks’ - clothing shop hit with second break-in in less than a month

Gallyons on Red Lion Street in Norwich, which was broken into Picture: Anita Barry

Most Read

Rush hour traffic problems as snow falls across Norfolk

Ian Steel captured photos of snow falling in Snettisham. Picture: Ian Steel

Yours for nothing! RAF Marham jet being given away

The Victor jet outside RAF Marham has been offered up for free. Picture: RAF Marham

‘A fantastic sight’: Warship HMS Queen Elizabeth spotted off the coast

The 65,000-tonne warship, HMS Queen Elizabeth, and two frigates have been visible off the coast of Lowestoft in recent days. Pictures: DAVID GRAHAM

‘The NDR coastal road’: Maps give stark warning over flooding risk for Norfolk and Suffolk

A map shows what would happen to Norfolk if sea levels rise. The darker colours represent increasing sea level rises. Pic: European Environment Agency.

Dog owner ordered to remove 15kg of pet’s waste from garden - after claiming it ate council’s warning letters

Avondale Road, in Lowestoft. PHOTO: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

“It’s all consuming’ - Pub landlord shares his secret to three decades in the business

Anton Wimmer is the landlord and owner of The Kings Head at Bawburgh. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Man wanted in connection with ‘serious’ stabbing attack

Svajunas is wanted in connection with a stabbing in Great Yarmouth. PHOTO: Norfolk Constabulary

Night of first light festival in Norwich cancelled ahead of Storm Dennis’ arrival

Love Light Norwich installation at the Cathedral. Picture: Norwich Cathedral/Bill Smith

FARKE: City boss on who gets the nod for Liverpool centre back duty

Norwich City defender Ben Godfrey is available for Liverpool's Premier League visit after his red card against Bournemouth Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Norwich City v Liverpool Press Conference RECAP - Clean bill of health for Canaries

Daniel Farke has no fresh injury concerns ahead of Norwich City's Premier League home game against Liverpool Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd
Drive 24