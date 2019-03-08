Search

Advanced search

Norfolk MP Sir Henry Bellingham breached Parliamentary conduct code over African mining firm role declaration

PUBLISHED: 12:30 31 October 2019 | UPDATED: 12:51 31 October 2019

North West Norfolk Conservative MP Sir Henry Bellingham Photo: UK Parliament

North West Norfolk Conservative MP Sir Henry Bellingham Photo: UK Parliament

Archant

Norfolk MP Sir Henry Bellingham must apologise to the House of Commons after he took too long to declare he was chairman of an African mining and construction company - breaching the Parliamentary code of conduct.

Kathryn Stone, Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards began an inquiry after a Sunday Times article about Sir Henry's chairmanship of Clifton Africa - and his failure to declare the £30,000 a year role on his register of interests.

Sir Henry, Conservative MP for North West Norfolk and a trade envoy to Libya, had become chairman of Clifton Africa on October 1 last year. But he did not register that interest until November 22 - beyond the 28 day limit within which MPs must declare interests.

Sir Henry also got the date of the start of his chairmanship wrong, saying it began on October 31. And on Companies House, he was listed as having started the Clifton Africa role 11 months earlier on January 1, 2008.

However, the Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards accepted Clifton Africa accountants had made a mistake in registering that before he had agreed to the role.

The commissioner said emails showed Sir Henry was open about his relationship with Clifton Africa when he asked British diplomats to ask them to arrange meetings with company representatives.

But he had breached the code of conduct in not registering his interest - along with that as an unpaid director of a subsidiary company - quickly enough.

He also breached the code in failing to register the receipt of 3,000 shares in Clifton Africa.

You may also want to watch:

The commissioner would have dealt with that by way of suitable changes to the registers - but Sir Henry took six months to do them all, which was deemed "far too long".

So, the issue ended up being referred to the Parliamentary Committee for Standards,

The committee said it did not consider Sir Henry's mistakes to "be at the most serious end of the spectrum" and "there is no suggestion that he has been deliberately trying to conceal any of his financial interests".

They acknowledged he had been unwell for part of the period in which he was meant to get changes made and that he had found it harder than expected to get the company's accountants to alter the Companies House registration.

Sir Henry said he "obviously should have kept a closer eye on the Companies House entries" and had apologised fulsomely and unreservedly to the committee.

He said: "Although I have always been incredibly conscientious over registering actual payments, this complaint stemmed from a delay in updating a Companies House entry to bring it into line with the register of members' interests.

"This took longer than I would have liked, although there were mitigating factors, not least because I was off sick for a period in the summer.

"However, I have apologised unreservedly for the delay and all my entries are now 100pc up to date.

"I am als0 pleased and relieved that both the commissioner and the committee concluded that this was at the lower end of the complaints spectrum."

The committee has ordered Sir Henry to apologise in writing to the House of Commons.

Most Read

‘I wake up and just cry’ - Disabled couple left homeless and living in car with three dogs

Ian and Frances Cooper are living in their car with their dogs Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Leisure centre to close today to make way for new £26m complex

'Altogether a better day!' front entrance to the Marina Centre in Yarmouth. Picture: Archant library

Revealed: The Norfolk schools which expelled the most pupils in 2017/18

King Edward VII Academy had one of the highest expulsion and suspension rates of Norfolk's schools in the 2017/18 academic year. Photo: Old Lennensians

A47 roadworks to create 50 minute diversion

Highways England is proposing a long diversion as they shut a short stretch on the A47 for roadworks Picture: Google

Wetherspoons submits updated plans ahead of work on newest pub

Revised external designs for new Wetherspoons pub in Diss. Picture: Wetherspoons/South Norfolk Council

Most Read

‘I wake up and just cry’ - Disabled couple left homeless and living in car with three dogs

Ian and Frances Cooper are living in their car with their dogs Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

‘Everything must go’ - Debenhams store launches closing down sale

A new tenant is being sought for Debenhams in Market Gates which is closing in January Picture: Liz Coates

A47 roadworks to create 50 minute diversion

Highways England is proposing a long diversion as they shut a short stretch on the A47 for roadworks Picture: Google

Man whose body was found in field was just 22

Bradenham Lane, Scarning. The body of a 22-year-old man was found in a field in the area. Picture: Google Maps

Garden centre closing down after previous owner jailed

Aylsham Garden Centre is holding a closing down sale. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Is Boris Johnson set to switch to a safe Norfolk seat?

Whispers around Westminster suggest Boris Johnson could be parachuted into a safer seat before the election - could it be in Norfolk? Pic: PA

Man asks young girl to get in his van

A man in his 40s allegedly asked a girl into a van on Baliol Road in Gorleston on Wednesday (October 30). Picture: Google Maps.

Tom Kerridge hosting dining event in Norwich

Michelin-starred chef Tom Kerridge is hosting a dining event in Norwich Picture: PA Archive/PA Images

Elizabeth Cromwell, the first ever celebrity chef

Nora Gardner dressed in similar clothing to what Elizabeth Cromwell would have worn, outside Oliver Cromwell's House in Ely. Photo: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Norwich City transfer rumours: City touted with £10m midfielder

Czech Republic's Alex Kral in action against England earlier this month. Picture: Nick Potts/PA
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists