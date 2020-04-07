Search

Advanced search

Video

Norfolk MP reveals brother is ‘badly ill’ with coronavirus

PUBLISHED: 14:21 07 April 2020 | UPDATED: 14:21 07 April 2020

Norfolk MP George Freeman has called for the UKs politicians to join forces in a war against a virus as they battle the coronavirus outbreak. Photo: Archant

Norfolk MP George Freeman has called for the UKs politicians to join forces in a war against a virus as they battle the coronavirus outbreak. Photo: Archant

A Norfolk MP has revealed that his brother is “badly ill” with the coronavirus.

George Freeman, MP for Mid Norfolk, shared on Twitter earlier this afternoon that his older brother had been diagnosed with the illness.

He said: “Just heard my older brother, 58, is badly ill with Covid-19.”

The Conservative MP, and former cabinet minister, added: “Wishing you well for a safe recovery, bro.

READ MORE: Prime minister Boris Johnson in “stable” condition

“Best wishes to all those who have lost or have seriously ill friends and family. Thank you to all healthcare staff.

“Stay at home. Save lives.”

It comes the day after the prime minister, Boris Johnson, who had been hospitalised with the virus, was admitted an intensive care unit (ICU) at St Thomas’ Hospital, in central London.

Mr Freeman has previously called for a “genuine national effort” to tackle the virus, and urged the government to invite Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer to attend cabinet and Cobra during the crisis.

READ MORE: Norfolk MP George Freeman calls for unity in ‘war against virus’

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Sanders bus engulfed in flames on edge of city

A Sanders bus caught fire on Cromer Road. Picture: Lee Blanchflower

Ambulance trust appeals for 1,000 volunteers and temps during coronavirus

The East of England Ambulance Trust is looking for 1,000 temporary workers and volunteers to it help during the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: EEAST

Pub reported to trading standards and police break up house party as lockdown rules ignored

Police give out fines for people not following lockdown during COVID19 pandemic. This biker was stopped in Hunstanton, Norfolk. April 2020 Picture: Andy Clifton

Owners of fish and chip van launch home delivery service

Laura, Cheryl (mum) and Troy Pennell (L-R) at Frier Tucks fish and chip van which will be delivering to homes due to the coronavirus lockdown Credit: Supplied by Outside Live

‘Thank God for the NHS’ – woman praises staff who saved her life

Jane Witt, 67, enjoying a skiing holiday with her family, a week after this photograph was taken Ms Witt fell ill with coronavirus. Picture; Jane Witt

Most Read

Police dish out 109 lockdown warnings and 16 summons’ over weekend

Police patrol the promenade at Hunstanton beach on Sunday April 5, 2020. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Pub reported to trading standards and police break up house party as lockdown rules ignored

Police give out fines for people not following lockdown during COVID19 pandemic. This biker was stopped in Hunstanton, Norfolk. April 2020 Picture: Andy Clifton

Largest rise in Norfolk coronavirus deaths as 12 more die

Further coronavirus deaths have been announced at the Queen Elizabeth, James Paget and Norfolk and Norwich hospitals. Picture: Archant

Barber tells customers ‘have some respect’ after being inundated with requests for home hair cuts

Gentleman Jacks is now closed because of coronavirus. Pic: Gentleman Jacks/Nejron Photo

Paramedics told to cover up uniform in public

The East of England Ambulance Service has told its staff to not display their logo and uniform in public. Picture: David Tillyer

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Sanders bus engulfed in flames on edge of city

A Sanders bus caught fire on Cromer Road. Picture: Lee Blanchflower

Owners of fish and chip van launch home delivery service

Laura, Cheryl (mum) and Troy Pennell (L-R) at Frier Tucks fish and chip van which will be delivering to homes due to the coronavirus lockdown Credit: Supplied by Outside Live

‘It is government policy that has led to the dire situation we are now in’

Prof Rupert Read. Pic: Neil Perry.

Pink supermoon set to light up Norfolk skies

Despite its name the moon won't actually turn pink in April. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto

‘People are heeding advice’: A&E visits drop at Norfolk hospital

Dr Frankie Swords, medical director at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, has spoken about the hospital's pandemic plan. Picture: Archant/Joshua Yates
Drive 24