Norfolk MP reveals brother is ‘badly ill’ with coronavirus

Norfolk MP George Freeman has called for the UKs politicians to join forces in a war against a virus as they battle the coronavirus outbreak. Photo: Archant

A Norfolk MP has revealed that his brother is “badly ill” with the coronavirus.

George Freeman, MP for Mid Norfolk, shared on Twitter earlier this afternoon that his older brother had been diagnosed with the illness.

He said: “Just heard my older brother, 58, is badly ill with Covid-19.”

The Conservative MP, and former cabinet minister, added: “Wishing you well for a safe recovery, bro.

“Best wishes to all those who have lost or have seriously ill friends and family. Thank you to all healthcare staff.

“Stay at home. Save lives.”

It comes the day after the prime minister, Boris Johnson, who had been hospitalised with the virus, was admitted an intensive care unit (ICU) at St Thomas’ Hospital, in central London.

Mr Freeman has previously called for a “genuine national effort” to tackle the virus, and urged the government to invite Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer to attend cabinet and Cobra during the crisis.

