Search

Advanced search

Who will be the next mayor of the Great Yarmouth borough?

PUBLISHED: 10:59 14 December 2018 | UPDATED: 10:59 14 December 2018

Mayor of Great Yarmouth, Mary Coleman at the Poppy Appeal launch. Picture: Joseph Norton

Mayor of Great Yarmouth, Mary Coleman at the Poppy Appeal launch. Picture: Joseph Norton

Archant

Mary Coleman’s successor as mayor of Great Yarmouth has been agreed by councillors.

Michael Jeal, right, pictured with Bill Russell at the 2011 Great Yarmouth Beer and Cider Festival, when previously serving as mayor. Picture: James BassMichael Jeal, right, pictured with Bill Russell at the 2011 Great Yarmouth Beer and Cider Festival, when previously serving as mayor. Picture: James Bass

Labour councillor Michael Jeal will serve as the town’s mayor for the 2018-19 financial year, after being nominated by group leader Trevor Wainwright.

Mr Jeal, who represents the Nelson ward, has been a borough councillor since 1986 and previously held the post in 2011.

The decision came immediately following a debate around period poverty, in which Conservative councillors amended a Labour motion to provide free sanitary products in council buildings - an amendment Mr Jeal was unhappy with.

He said: “Thank you for this honour, however it saddens me to become mayor of the borough in light of what just happened [the amendment].”

Following Mrs Coleman’s term in the role, it was the turn of a Labour councillor to serve in the post, which alternates between the two largest parties in the council.

Meanwhile, Conservative councillor Sue Hacon, who represents the Bradwell South and Hopton ward, will serve as his deputy.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Man in his 30s stabbed in Norwich

The area where the incident occurred on St Augustines Street. Picture: Archant

The many lives of serial Norfolk conwoman Natalie Rivers

Natalie Rivers was jailed for 20 months for theft.

‘It makes me sick it got that bad’: Ex-staff member lifts lid on care home suddenly ordered to shut

Holmwood Care Home on Harvey Lane. Photo: Sonya Duncan

Video WATCH: Could this be Norfolk’s worst driving?

Dan Weatherley captured dashcam footage of near misses on Norfolk roads. Photo: Dan Weatherley

Ten years for ‘shameful’ teacher whose sex crimes ‘betrayed society’

Alex Brown was jailed for 10 years at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

‘Dishonest’ solicitor struck off for misleading client

Richard Clegg, director of GMS Law, has been struck off. Photo: Screenshot of GMSLaw.co.uk

Video Nine cheap and free things to do in Norfolk this week - from ice skating to meeting reindeer

Norwich ice rink at Norwich Castle Gardens. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Waveney Valley’s Lee Cook claims impressive win in Beccles Turkey Trot

Beccles Turkey Trot winner Lee Cook faces the camera Picture: WAVENEY AC

Man in his 30s stabbed in Norwich

The area where the incident occurred on St Augustines Street. Picture: Archant

Chart-topping 80s group announced as latest act for Newmarket Nights 2019

Crowds at Newmarket Nights. Picture: Gregg Brown
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists
Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 6°C

min temp: -0°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast