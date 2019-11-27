Video

Michael Gove promises 'sea of opportunities' as he hits Hoveton in a Fiat 500

Michael Gove enjoys a cup of tea whilst visiting Oyster Yachts in Wroxham Picture: Neil Perry / Archant Archant

One of the Conservatives most senior politicians Michael Gove has said there will be a sea of opportunities for Norfolk post-Brexit.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Michael Gove in the workshop at Oyster Yachts in Wroxham Picture: Neil Perry / Archant Michael Gove in the workshop at Oyster Yachts in Wroxham Picture: Neil Perry / Archant

Mr Gove, who arrived at Oyster Yachts in Hoveton in the passenger seat of a Fiat 500, was in Norfolk to support Duncan Baker's North Norfolk General Election campaign, and to focus on business and the local economy.

After being presented with a copy of the Eastern Daily Press, Mr Gove was asked If he would also pledge to get the A47 dualled.

He said: "Absolutely, one of the great things about Boris Johnson is that he gets things done. In his first 90 days he has got extra investment in the police, in the NHS and in schools.

"Boris is 'Mr infrastructure' so when it comes to building roads, and of course extending broadband coverage, then he has the experience.

Michael Gove with North Norfolk Conservative candidate Duncan Baker in the workshop at Oyster Yachts in Wroxham Picture: Neil Perry / Archant Michael Gove with North Norfolk Conservative candidate Duncan Baker in the workshop at Oyster Yachts in Wroxham Picture: Neil Perry / Archant

"But we need to have a majority conservative government in order to do it because if we don't have it we will have Jeremy Corbyn in Downing Street and instead of investment in the A47 and in Norfolk what you will see is more arguing over Brexit and two referendums."

Mr Gove was made the Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster on July 24.

He has previously held jobs including Environment Secretary and Education Secretary, and was elected Conservative MP for Surrey Heath in 2005.

When asked about the failing mental health services in north Norfolk along with a lack of investment in the region, Mr Gove said: "Norman was a great MP and a lovely man, but it is time for a change in north Norfolk.

Michael Gove in Wroxham with North Norfolk Conservative candidate Duncan Baker and Richard Hadida from Oyster Yachts. Picture: Neil Perry / Archant Michael Gove in Wroxham with North Norfolk Conservative candidate Duncan Baker and Richard Hadida from Oyster Yachts. Picture: Neil Perry / Archant

"Duncan is such a brilliant candidate. A local person, born, brought up, working in this constituency, someone who lives and breathes North Norfolk.

"You will have somebody with their feet on the ground and a direct line to Downing Street."

He added: "If you elect someone else the danger is they will be in a marginal party and their voice won't matter as much.

"Jeremy Corbyn would be devastating for North Norfolk: he would increase taxes on working people and the economy here would crash."

Also standing in north Norfolk are: Emma Corlett, of the Labour Party; Harry Gwynne of The Brexit Party and Karen Ward of the Liberal Democrats.

Mr Gove was a big voice in the 'Vote Leave' campaign of 2016 and made clear that he felt the fishing communities in Norfolk would thrive post-Brexit.

He said: "One of the big benefits of Brexit coastal communities having new opportunities.

"There are all sorts of opportunities for fishers and for the fish processing it's been intricate to the success of East Anglia in the past and it has declined while being in the European Union. There's a sea of opportunities post-Brexit."

On Tuesday, the cabinate minister was criticised for tweeting a Stormzy lyric to Twitter Labour's Angela Rayner.

He tweeted the comeback: "I set trends dem man copy." This comment has sparked controversy online with some members of the public calling it 'the Twitter of Blackface.'

In response to those comments, he said: "I don't know what they are talking about. It was a tribute to Stormzy.

"If you quote somebody's lyrics you are admiring their work."

He also announced that he would not be looking at a future in rapping stating "he knows his place" and "when it comes to wrap I can't hold a candle to Stormzy, Skepta and Loki."