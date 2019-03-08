Search

Plans for 110 new homes and a primary school set for approval

PUBLISHED: 12:27 07 October 2019 | UPDATED: 12:52 07 October 2019

Gladman Developments is proposing a residential development of about 110 homes off Beresford Road, Holt. Pictures: Gladman Land

Archant

Controversial plans to build 110 new houses, a primary school and open space in Holt will be decided at a meeting this week.

North Norfolk District Council will discuss the plans which received 67 letters of objection on their planning website.

The proposal includes a residential development comprising 110 homes, plus land to build a primary school on land off Beresford Road.

The development would include affordable homes and also a public open space and recreation facilities.

Objections to the plans included increased traffic on Charles Road, increased congestion associated with the school at drop off and pick up times and loss of agricultural land and open views.

Norfolk county councillor Sarah Butikofer said: "A single point of access to the site is completely inadequate for the location.

"Traffic flow issues, on street parking congestion and dangerous driving are issues in the vicinity.

"I am concerned that this is a back door approach to closing other small local schools in the medium term."

A public consultation was held on the plans last year and, following responses, the new proposals include changes to the scheme design.

Four years ago the developer's bid to build 170 homes on the site was refused planning permission after a failed appeal.

Back in 2015 the council's development committee refused Gladman's application partly because it said the site was outside Holt's development boundary.

Holt Town Council agree a school is needed, but are of the opinion that they do not want to be held 'hostage' to agree to 110 dwellings in exchange for it.

In its submission, the council said: "The town council object to this application. They do not object to a school and see the need for it but object to this location because of access issues."

Now, the plans are set to be approved under a list of conditions including no less than 36pc affordable housing on the site, a financial contribution of £127,300 towards Holt Country Park access management and payment of £337,676 to Norfolk County Council for education provision.

Plans will be discussed by the district council's development control committee in the council chamber on Holt Road, Cromer on Thursday, October 10 at 9.30am.

