Council’s customer service centre to reopen

PUBLISHED: 16:38 11 September 2020 | UPDATED: 16:38 11 September 2020

East Suffolk Councils customer services centre at the Marina in Lowestoft. Picture: Google Images

A council will re-open its customer services centre to a limited number of people from next week for appointments.

East Suffolk Council is to re-open the Marina Customer Services Centre on Monday, September 14, with strict hygiene protocols in place to ensure the safety of customers and council staff.

The council provides detailed information, including payment for services, on its website and our telephone call centre also deals with a wide range of enquiries.

However, for customers who need to see someone in person, an appointment system is now in place.

Appointments will only be accepted for the most vulnerable customers and to discuss certain statutory services - housing, homelessness, immigration support appointments, council tax and benefits.

All customers must call to book however our call centre team will seek to resolve any issues by phone, without the need for an appointment, where possible. All payments for services will still need to be made by phone or online.

Stephen Burroughes, cabinet member for customer services, said: “Services for our customers have run very efficiently during the pandemic and residents know that their enquiries will be resolved either online or by phone.

“However, we do understand that some of our more vulnerable customers will occasionally need to speak with someone in person.

“With this in mind we have taken the time we need to ensure that the Marina Customer Services Centre is safe and ready to welcome back a limited number of customers for appointments and we are very pleased to be able to re-open.”

As part of the booking process, customer details will be recorded and retained for test and trace purposes and all customers who attend the Marina Customer Services Centre will be expected to wear a face mask and follow all hygiene requirements, such as social distancing and the use of hand sanitiser.

Bookings will be available from Monday to Friday between 10am and 4pm - and no member of the public will be allowed into the building without an appointment.

To book an appointment, please call 03330 162000.

The customer service points within Beccles, Felixstowe and Woodbridge libraries will not re-open at this time.

