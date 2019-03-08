Search

Advanced search

Councillor who called disability campaigners 'selfish' reinstated on Conservative group

PUBLISHED: 18:26 01 November 2019 | UPDATED: 18:26 01 November 2019

Margaret Stone, Conservative councillor for Clavering. Pic: Norfolk Conservatives.

Margaret Stone, Conservative councillor for Clavering. Pic: Norfolk Conservatives.

Norfolk Conservatives

A councillor who called disability campaigners "selfish" has been reinstated as a member of the county's Conservative group.

Judith and Nick Taylor from Buxton with the email they received from Norfolk County Councillor Margaret Stone. Picture: Neil DidsburyJudith and Nick Taylor from Buxton with the email they received from Norfolk County Councillor Margaret Stone. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Margaret Stone was suspended from the party's group on Norfolk County Council after more than 30 complaints were received about remarks she made to the parents of a disabled man.

Mrs Stone told Judith and Nick Taylor, who have a son with Down's Syndrome, and have campaigned against care cost changes brought in by the council, that they were "selfish as to believe your needs are greater than the rest of the population".

She also described the meetings of the Disability Norfolk Networking Group (DNNG), founded by the couple, as "biased and lacking credibility".

The council's standards boards sanctioned Mrs Stone, after upholding 29 complaints made against her, and described her breaches of the code of conduct as "offensive" and "unacceptable".

Andrew Proctor, leader of Norfolk County Council. Pic: Norfolk County Council.Andrew Proctor, leader of Norfolk County Council. Pic: Norfolk County Council.

A report from a sub-committee hearing, on Tuesday, October 22, stated: "Your email was offensive and caused offence to a large group of people.

"It is unacceptable for a councillor to communicate in the terms used in your email."

READ MORE: Conservatives suspend Norfolk county councillor who called disabled man's parents 'selfish'

You may also want to watch:

But at a meeting of the Conservative group on Friday, November 1, Mrs Stone was readmitted to the party group.

Council leader Andrew Proctor confirmed Mrs Stone had apologised for her actions.

He said: "An independent investigation had been carried out that concluded that group rules had been breached and that Mrs Stone should be censured as to her conduct. The group and Mrs Stone accepted that conclusion and following Mrs Stone's apology and confirmation that no further breach would occur she was readmitted to the group."

But Mrs Taylor said Mrs Stone's reinstatement was "very disappointing", while Mr Taylor added: "We do believe she meant what she said."

Labour group leader Steve Morphew blasted Mrs Stone's reinstatement, and said: "Most people were expecting resignation from the council rather than reinstatement to the Tory group, so this is shocking news.

"Anybody who has been so discredited by their behaviour is never going to show councillors in a good light.

"The honourable thing to do is resign from the council."

We approached Mrs Stone for comment.

READ MORE: Councillor punished for 'offensive' email blasting disability campaigners as 'selfish'

Most Read

Norwich woman wins £1m Premium Bonds prize

A woman from Norwich has won £1 million on a Premium Bond bought in 2010. Photo: Getty

‘We’ll be the cheapest pub in town,’ pledges new landlord

Gary Haime, who has taken over the Lattice House in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

Woman who died in A143 crash is named

The scene of a collision between two cars on the A143 near the Brockdish junction that led to the death of a woman. Picture: Simon Parkin

‘Whistleblowing on special needs teacher ruined my career but I have no regrets’

Emma Simmonds, former teaching assistant at St Michael's Church of England Academy in King's Lynn. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

Driver in ‘serious condition’ following Norwich collision

Traffic on Chapelfield following Norwich collision. PIC: Supplied.

Most Read

‘I wake up and just cry’ - Disabled couple left homeless and living in car with three dogs

Ian and Frances Cooper are living in their car with their dogs Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

‘Everything must go’ - Debenhams store launches closing down sale

A new tenant is being sought for Debenhams in Market Gates which is closing in January Picture: Liz Coates

A47 roadworks to create 50 minute diversion

Highways England is proposing a long diversion as they shut a short stretch on the A47 for roadworks Picture: Google

Man whose body was found in field was just 22

Bradenham Lane, Scarning. The body of a 22-year-old man was found in a field in the area. Picture: Google Maps

Garden centre closing down after previous owner jailed

Aylsham Garden Centre is holding a closing down sale. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Driver in ‘serious condition’ following Norwich collision

Traffic on Chapelfield following Norwich collision. PIC: Supplied.

Tractor overturns spilling trailer full of potatoes

A tractor and trailer which has overturned on the A1101. Photo: Cambridgeshire Police

Fireworks event to go ahead despite weather warnings

The Fawkes in the Walks fireworks light up the night sky over the Red Mount Chapel in King's Lynn. Picture: Ian Burt

Kick and collect - the wonderful world of Norwich City football memorabilia

The famous egg and cress Norwich City shirt of the early 1990s

Teenage rapist appeals against length of sentence

Jason Bailey, whose appeal against his eight year sentence for rape has been dismissed. PHOTO: Suffolk Police
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists