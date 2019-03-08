Manifesto for Norfolk and Waveney: 13 demands politicians must back

The Norfolk and Waveney Manifesto demands the full dualling of the A47. Pic: Mike Page © Mike Page all rights reserved. Before any use is made of this image including display, publication, broadcast, syndication or

A bold Manifesto for Norfolk and Waveney has been launched in a bid hold our politicians to account during this election campaign and beyond.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Norwich needs more cycle lanes and better public transport to help fight pollution. Photo: Brittany Woodman Norwich needs more cycle lanes and better public transport to help fight pollution. Photo: Brittany Woodman

In the coming days political leaders will launch the manifestos they hope will persuade the people of East Anglia to vote for them.

But for too long promises have been made to the people of the East and now it is time for politicians to deliver.

The list contains 12 main points which the EDP believes need urgent attention from infrastructure and housing to travel and health.

This paper would never tell its readers how to vote. The job of our reporters is to question politicians and their policies and provide a voice for the people of Norfolk and Waveney.

The manifesto asks politicians to pledge to get Norfolk and Suffolk's mental health trust out of special measures. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY The manifesto asks politicians to pledge to get Norfolk and Suffolk's mental health trust out of special measures. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

MORE: Nick Conrad sacked because of 'Boris' problem with women'

We are proud of our political neutrality - but when it comes to the East and the people who live and work here we are fiercely on their side.

That is what prompted us to compile this ambitious collection of issues that matter the most.

- Demand parity of esteem for mental health and finally get the mental health trust out of special measures

Farmers in Norfolk and Waveney need a good trading deal post-Brexit. Picture: Kit Papworth Farmers in Norfolk and Waveney need a good trading deal post-Brexit. Picture: Kit Papworth

- Pledge to fight for full dualling of the A47

- Fight for more sustainable cash for our councils so crucial services can be provided

- Solve the social care crisis to improve care for our vulnerable and older people

- Increased scrutiny of rail performance, appropriate investment, better east/west links and pledge to make Norwich in 90 minutes the norm

- More funding to protect our erosion-threatened coastline

You may also want to watch:

- An end to poor mobile phone coverage and better broadband to boost rural connectivity and business

- More affordable housing to be built while protecting Norfolk and Waveney's character and a guarantee of adequate provision where there are new builds

- Pledge to drive down carbon emissions by investment in public transport and cycling lanes

- Stamp out the scourge of county lines drugs gangs by increasing investment in a dedicated team of police officers

- Money for the 45,000 women in Norfolk and Waveney affected by changes to the state pension age

- A longer-term promise is needed to ensure classrooms have resources with a particular focus on children with special educational needs

- Norfolk and Waveney's farmers must get a commitment from government to a post-Brexit trading regime which prevents a flood of cheap imports

Former North Norfolk MP and mental health campaigner Norman Lamb said: "I am hugely behind the EDP's Manifesto for Norfolk and Waveney. Especially the point about seeking parity for mental health. That is an issue I have worked long and hard for - and one I will continue to pursue now I am no longer and MP."

Conservative candidate in South West Norfolk Liz Truss said: "This is very important communication between politicians and the public and the EDP provides a vital forum for debate."

Norwich South Labour candidate Clive Lewis added: "From rebuilding our health and care system through action to end poverty to prioritising action on climate breakdown, so many of these are my priorities and the priorities.

"I'm delighted this paper is calling on all politicians in the East to bring to our communities the real change we need now."