'Land-locked' city centre car park could get nod for residential makeover

PUBLISHED: 13:46 25 December 2019 | UPDATED: 13:46 25 December 2019

Plans to transform a “land-locked” private Norwich car park into a block of city centre flats are set for approval early next year. Photo: Google Streetview

Plans to transform a "land-locked" private Norwich car park into a block of city centre flats are set for approval early next year.

In January last year, outline planning permission was granted to build nine flats on an existing car park on Magdalen Street.

The site would be behind 67-671, next to Roys Department Store.

And now full details of the proposals are set to go before Norwich City Council's planning committee in early January, with councillors recommended to approve the scheme.

The plans would see the one and two-bedroom properties constructed from red brick and black slate, with a private parking arrangement in place via the adjacent car park, owned and run by Norwich City Council.

A design and access statement for the project, submitted on behalf of the Huddersfield-based applicant, Modus Property Ltd., described the area as "archaeologically important", with nearby buildings "locally listed", and 75 Magdalen Street a Grade II* listed property.

It said: "The site is currently vacant, having last been used as a private car park. Properties on Magdalen Street are in a mix of uses including residential."

However, several letters of objection were sent to the council, and the issues of dangers to pedestrians, overdevelopment, and the impact of construction dust and noise were raised.

One stated: "The working hours suggested are much longer than I believe to be typical and I feel are currently not acceptable."

While Biffa, the council's waste management services provider, said bins would have be collected from out on the street.

They said: "Unfortunately [we] won't be able to collect from the compound - it would have to be pulled out to either Magdalen Street, or Peacock Street.

"They cannot get their trucks into the car park, and wouldn't be allowed to empty the bins whilst in there. It's a land-locked plot that they are building on.

But council officers said these issues had been dealt with under the terms of the previous planning application, and working hours would be controlled.

And the county council Highways team recommended Modus Property agree to "provide a private refuse collector to collect waste if satisfactory arrangements cannot be made".

City hall councillors will discuss the plans at a meeting held on Thursday, January 9.

