Construction of tidal flood walls moves closer for town

PUBLISHED: 15:41 20 May 2020 | UPDATED: 15:41 20 May 2020

BEFORE: Waveney Road in Lowestoft as it is now, prior to proposed construction. Picture: Jacobs Engineering Group Inc.

A project to protect a coastal town from tidal flooding moved a significant step forward this week.

AFTER: Brickwork cladding on Waveney Road in Lowestoft post construction. The defence wall along Station Square and Waveney Road would be brickwork clad to the roadside rather than a concrete finish. Picture: Jacobs Engineering Group Inc.AFTER: Brickwork cladding on Waveney Road in Lowestoft post construction. The defence wall along Station Square and Waveney Road would be brickwork clad to the roadside rather than a concrete finish. Picture: Jacobs Engineering Group Inc.

Ground investigation works have begun in Lowestoft as part of a scheme that, once completed, will protect more than 500 homes and businesses from the devastating effects of tidal flooding.

The vital ground investigation works started in and around the town’s port area as part of the Lowestoft Flood Risk Management Project.

Work is expected to last for about six weeks and it will include small scale coring work and drilling of small bore holes.

An East Suffolk Council spokesman said the work will mainly take place on private land at the Royal Norfolk and Suffolk Yacht Club, ABP land and in the Hamilton Road area, with some ground investigations needed on the promenade near to the South Pier.

David Ritchie, East Suffolk Council’s cabinet member for planning and coastal management, said: “This is an important step forward for the project.

“The ground investigations are vital to inform us of concrete strength and possible obstructions.

“This information will inform the final stages of the project ahead of construction.

“We will make every effort to keep disruption to a minimum, but there may be some additional noise.

“We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause to the local community and hope that they will bear with us during these vital works.

“Construction of the tidal flood walls is planned for autumn this year and should be completed in 2022”.

The timetable for the ground investigations and the construction work has been impacted by continuing coronavirus restrictions and operating practices.

Mr Ritchie said: “Although the current works are due to last around six weeks, the project team will need to remain flexible to allow them to conform to the current restrictions and operating practices”.

The project is being managed by Coastal Partnership East, which is a partnership of three local authorities – North Norfolk District Council, Great Yarmouth Borough Council and East Suffolk Council.

The project contractor is Balfour Beatty Construction Limited, with construction being delivered as part of the national Scape Procure framework.

Visit www.lowestoftfrmp.org.uk for further details.

Topic Tags:

