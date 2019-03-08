Council apologises after bin collections affected once more

Wheelie bins ready for collection. Picture: Bill Darnell.

Householders are being urged to check to see if their bins have been emptied after some bin collections were affected.

We were unable to collect some bins in parts of Lowestoft, Kirkley and Carlton Colville yesterday. We apologise for any inconvenience caused - if your bin was not collected as expected, please leave your bin out and our crews will collect today. pic.twitter.com/Vcwy9sP6RZ — East Suffolk Council (@EastSuffolk) June 21, 2019

East Suffolk Council said that some bins were not collected, as planned, in parts of Lowestoft, Kirkley and Carlton Colville on Thursday, June 20.

It comes after some bin collections did not take place as scheduled in the Lowestoft area earlier this week.

Issuing an apology on Facebook and Twitter, and calling on householders to leave their bins out again on Friday (June 21) for collection, East Suffolk Council said: "We were unable to collect some bins in parts of Lowestoft, Kirkley and Carlton Colville yesterday (June 20).

"We apologise for any inconvenience caused - if your bin was not collected as expected, please leave your bin out and our crews will collect today (Friday, June 21).