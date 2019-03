‘Knowing me, knowing EU’ - Hundreds from Norfolk to join anti-Brexit march in London

Hundreds of people from Norfolk are expected to join the anti-Brexit march in London on Saturday, March 23. Picture: Sue Mitchell Sue Mitchell

Hundreds of people from Norfolk are expected to join the anti-Brexit march in London this weekend.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

More than 350 people from Norfolk have paid for seats on coaches leaving from Norwich Theatre Royal at 7.45am on Saturday, March 23.

Norfolk for Europe, which has arranged the coach travel to London, claimed bookings have surged following Theresa May’s press statement on Wednesday.

A spokesman said the youngest demonstrator is six months old, representing ‘Babies against Brexit’.

The organisation said around 14,000 people from Norfolk have joined three million people nationally in signing a petition calling for Britain to revoke Article 50 and stop the Brexit process altogether.

One demonstrator, Alan Stewart, from Stoke Holy Cross, an accountant with a degree in European history, Russian and Norwegian, said he is concerned about the economic and political impact that Brexit would have on the country. He will be driving a full minibus from Norwich tomorrow.

He said: “As a historian, I know that after World War Two the EU was created to help maintain peace in Europe.

“As an important, but small, island state we need to stand together with our European neighbours.”

Trevor and Sue Mitchell, of Mount Pleasant, created an Alan Partridge banner for the occasion which displays the message ‘Knowing me, knowing EU’.

Mrs Mitchell said around half a dozen people on her street will be joining the march, adding: “We are not protesting people, but for us to get off our backside and do this shows how strongly we feel about it.

“He have very strong connections with the EU - our daughter was born in France and our neighbours down the street are Europeans.”

Stephen McNair, vice-chair of Norfolk for Europe, said: “Theresa May is right on only one thing - people are tired of arguments over Brexit.

“But there is only one way of stopping that, which is to stop Brexit.

“Any form of Brexit involves years of further negotiation and time wasting. All opinion polls show that stopping Brexit is what a majority of people now want. Let’s ask them.”