Liberal Democrats unveil their candidate to take on Chloe Smith in Norwich North

PUBLISHED: 11:14 17 September 2019 | UPDATED: 11:14 17 September 2019

Dave Thomas, Liberal Democrat prospective parliamentary candidate for Norwich North. Pic: Liberal Democrats.

The Liberal Democrats have chosen their candidate to fight for the Norwich North seat when the country next goes to the polls for a general election.

Norwich North MP Chloe Smith. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYNorwich North MP Chloe Smith. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Dave Thomas, Broadland district councillor for Horsford and Felthorpe and a former Norfolk county councillor has been selected as the Lib Dem prospective parliamentary candidate.

Mr Thomas, who lives in Dussindale with his partner, said: "I'm standing to offer something different for the people in Norwich North.

"For too long this seat has been taken for granted by Labour and the Conservatives and nothing has changed.

"I want to speak up and tackle real issues locally and nationally such as mental health, homelessness and this government crashing into a no-deal Brexit."

Victor Scrivens, chairman of the Broadland Liberal Democrats, said "we are delighted to have Dave as our candidate in the north of the city, his experience and energy will give us a real boost for any upcoming election."

But Mr Thomas will have some work to do to win Norwich North for the Lib Dems.

In the 2017 general election Hugh Lanham was their candidate and finished third with 1,480 votes, more than 20,000 fewer than Chloe Smith, who retained the seat for the Conservatives.

However, her majority was cut to 507, with Labour's Chris Jones in second place with 21,393 votes to Ms Smith's 21,900.

Ms Smith has been re-selected to stand as the Norwich North candidate for the Conservatives in the next election

Labour's prospective parliamentary candidate this time around is Norwich city councillor Karen Davis, who was selected in 2017.

Her bid for the seat was recently supported with a visit to the constituency from Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn.

The Brexit Party have selected former teacher and businesswoman Kate Lyons as their prospective parliamentary candidate for Norwich North.

The next general election is not due to be held until 2022.

But there remains the possibility, once Parliament is reconvened of a snap election.

Prime minister Boris Johnson's two efforts to trigger one were voted down in the Commons, but MPs could yet have another vote on an early election.

