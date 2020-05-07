Search

Advanced search

Updated

Call for inquiry into Norfolk’s response to coronavirus pandemic

07 May, 2020 - 17:09
Steffan Aquarone, leader of the Liberal Democrat group at Norfolk County Council. Picture: Alex Broadway

Steffan Aquarone, leader of the Liberal Democrat group at Norfolk County Council. Picture: Alex Broadway

Alex Broadway © 2019 - alex@alexbroadway.co.uk - 07905628187

An independent inquiry is needed to probe the response to the coronavirus pandemic in Norfolk, councillors have demanded.

Steve Morphew, leader of the Labour group at Norfolk County Council. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYSteve Morphew, leader of the Labour group at Norfolk County Council. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The call for the investigation, led by somebody non-political, has been made by the Liberal Democrat group at Norfolk County Council.

The Norfolk Resilience Forum, which has led the response to the pandemic, includes county and district council staff, NHS organisation, hospitals and the police.

They have worked to support vulnerable people and the wider community during the pandemic – including getting protective personal equipment for the council and care homes.

But Lib Dem group leader Steffan Aquarone said lessons could be learned about that response, particularly given further coronavirus waves are expected.

Andrew Proctor, leader of Norfolk County Council. Pic: Norfolk County Council.Andrew Proctor, leader of Norfolk County Council. Pic: Norfolk County Council.

He said: “This inquiry is not the staff associated with the big public inquiries set up in the wake of disasters.

“It is intended to be constructive, and not to seek blame, but to be anchored in the future, centred on the people of Norfolk, not the needs or challenges being faced by any specific public sector body or other organisations, and specifically looking at Norfolk’s response to the virus, which we know is evolving at a different rate to the rest of the country.”

Mr Aquarone said the inquiry could take days, not months, and that government funding or contributions from organisations involved could pay for it.

He said: “It should of course be led by someone unimpeachably non-political, and independent of any of the bodies in Norfolk that have worked together to respond to the crisis so far.

This call is also not party political – the Liberal Democrats run one of the councils involved in shaping Norfolk’s response, North Norfolk District Council, and I am making this call today with the support of the county group, including my colleague Sarah Butikofer, the leader of North Norfolk District Council.”

But Andrew Proctor, Conservative leader of Norfolk County Council, said: “I have already said the work done in Norfolk has been a magnificent, collective community and partnership effort by staff and volunteers alike.

“In my view, the Norfolk Resilience Forum has done a tremendous job in Norfolk’s multi-agency response to the coronavirus pandemic, which I am sure the people of Norfolk recognise.

“It is likely the government will see an inquiry is undertaken, to which we can all contribute in due course.”

The opposition Labour group at County Hall has lodged more than 30 questions for Monday’s meeting of the county council cabinet about the handling of the crisis.

That meeting will discuss a report into how the council helped to deal with the impact of the pandemic on the county.

Labour questions include ones about the level of emergency planning, the school meal vouchers scheme, the role of the Norfolk Resilience Forum, support for charities and how spending decisions were made.

Labour group leader Steve Morphew said: “The cabinet report into the response to the pandemic makes no reference to a series of shortcomings and problems. It’s as if everything went perfectly and it most certainly didn’t.

“We have submitted a host of questions intended to highlight many of those areas in the spirit of constructive criticism, so that positive action can be taken for the future.

“There has been some amazing work done by so many people and we mustn’t let our heroes down by glossing over issues that could save lives and reduce the impact of a second spike.”

MORE: How Norfolk prepared for a coronavirus-like pandemic last year

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Going, going, nearly gone: The demolition of seafront leisure centre in pictures

Machinery at work demolishing the Marina Centre at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘I did pay more than I intended’: The buyer who paid £42,000 for a £2,000 piece of land

Matthew Hall, who bought land in East Harling at auction. Pic: submitted

Trio carried out ‘sadistic and sustained’ sexual assaults on children as young as one

Left to right, Guy Delph, Kieran Burton and Lee Calder. Pictures: Cambs Police

Tributes paid to loving husband and new father who died in crash

Ben Gardiner, who died following a road traffic collision on Dereham Road in new Costessey on November 22 2019. Picture: The Gardiner Family

Air ambulance lands in centre of market town following incident

East Anglian Air Ambulance Anglia One in the centre of Reepham. Picture: Submitted

Most Read

Revealed: The neighbourhoods with the highest coronavirus death rates

Some Norwich neighbourhoods have not recorded a single coronavirus death, but it is a different picture in other parts of Norfolk. Photo: Archant

Rare eagle seen over Norfolk after UK extinction 240 years ago

A rare white-tailed eagle has been seen over Norfolk Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/Neil_Burton

End of an era as owners of pick-your-own fruit business announce closure

Oliver and Charlotte Gurney have invested in the community hub at White House Farm, which will continue. Pic: Archant Library.

Going, going, nearly gone: The demolition of seafront leisure centre in pictures

Machinery at work demolishing the Marina Centre at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Police unmask mystery teen in Black Death plague outfit

Picture of person walking around Hellesdon in plague outfit. PIC: Fiona Fahy on the Hellesdon Life and Events Group on Facebook.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Trio carried out ‘sadistic and sustained’ sexual assaults on children as young as one

Left to right, Guy Delph, Kieran Burton and Lee Calder. Pictures: Cambs Police

Driver wanted after police car damaged in hit-and-run

The A146 Beccles Road, in Lowestoft. Photo: Google Maps

Secondary school appoints new headteacher

A school trust has appointed a new headteacher for one of its schools in Beccles. Photo: SET

Five new coronavirus deaths confirmed at Norfolk’s hospitals

Further coronavirus deaths have been announced at the Queen Elizabeth, James Paget and Norfolk and Norwich hospitals. Picture: Archant

Tributes paid to loving husband and new father who died in crash

Ben Gardiner, who died following a road traffic collision on Dereham Road in new Costessey on November 22 2019. Picture: The Gardiner Family
Drive 24