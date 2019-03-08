Search

Councillors to discuss appeal over 600 new homes

PUBLISHED: 17:01 05 September 2019

Hundreds turned out to protest at proposals for hundreds of new homes at Knights Hill Picture: Chris Bishop

Hundreds turned out to protest at proposals for hundreds of new homes at Knights Hill Picture: Chris Bishop

Archant

Developers are set to appeal controversial plans for 600 homes near an ancient castle.

West Norfolk Council will discuss the appeal at a meeting on September 5, with plans almost certain to go to a public enquiry where it seems likely the council would use new rules to see the appeal heard before Christmas.

The housing plans were met with controversy when people living around the site claimed it would bring gridlock to surrounding roads and blight the historic landscape near the Grade I listed Castle Rising.

More than 200 members of the public attended the meeting in March, where councillors were recommended to approve the plans.

The site had been included in the local structure plan and members of the planning committee were warned developers could appeal.

Just five planning appeals out of 33 were allowed by West Norfolk Council in the first half of 2019.

Plans for a new 80-bed hotel on Hunstanton seafront are also set to be discussed.

Cabinet member for project delivery Peter Gidney said in a report to the council: "We are exploring the possibility of an 80 bed hotel in Hunstanton with a major company in the Hospitality Industry, this will link with the Hemingway Design proposals to come forward for public consultation, hopefully soon."

Potential operator Travelodge said: "Until the exchange for any of our properties has gone through we are unable to provide you with a comment."

