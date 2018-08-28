Search

King’s Lynn Town FC given “zero” rating for food hygiene at The Walks

PUBLISHED: 12:16 11 January 2019 | UPDATED: 12:33 11 January 2019

The Walks Stadium, Tennyson Road, King's Lynn. Home of King's Lynn Town Football Club. Picture: Ian Burt.

They might be near the top of the table. But they’ve just picked up a yellow card in the catering department.

Food hygiene inspectors visited King’s Lynn Town Football Club on November 22.

Their report, which is now online, gives The Walks a Zero rating and warns “urgent improvement necessary”.

It says major improvements are needed in three areas - hygienic food handling, cleanliness and condition of the building, and the management of food safety.

On hygiene, it says areas which need improvement include “hygienic handling of food including preparation, cooking, re-heating, cooling and storage”.

Regarding cleanliness, it says improvements are needed to the “cleanliness and condition of facilities and building (including having appropriate layout, ventilation, hand washing facilities and pest control) to enable good food hygiene”.

And on food safety, it says a system or checks should be in place “to ensure that food sold or served is safe to eat, evidence that staff know about food safety, and the food safety officer has confidence that standards will be maintained in future”.

The club is currently fourth in the Evo-Stick Southern Premier Central league. Chairman Stephen Cleeve has been approached to comment on the report.

