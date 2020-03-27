Search

Last chance to have say over potential £1.5m changes to Norwich roads

27 March, 2020 - 06:30
Changes could be made to Thorpe Road in Norwich. Pic: Google Street View

Changes could be made to Thorpe Road in Norwich. Pic: Google Street View

Google Street View

Time is running out for people to have their say over almost £1.5m of changes to two Norwich streets.

King Street base plan. Picture: Transport For NorwichKing Street base plan. Picture: Transport For Norwich

Changes could be made in Thorpe Road and King Street.

In Thorpe Road, a £947,000 scheme proposes a bus and cycle contraflow lane between the road’s junction with Clarence Road and Carrow Road.

The existing traffic lights and island at the junction where Thorpe Road meets Carrow Road would be removed and replaced with a zebra crossing, to the east of the current junction.

It would also mean double yellow lines would be painted on Thorpe Road and Carrow Road, while the traffic signals at Clarence Road/Thorpe Road would need to be modified because of the new bus lane.

Thorpe Road East. Picture: Transport For NorwichThorpe Road East. Picture: Transport For Norwich

A separate £551,000 scheme, in King Street, would see that road turned into a one-way street, from the junction with Rouen Road to Music House Lane.

That would allow a contraflow cycle lane in a southbound direction, while the council says pedestrians would benefit from a wider footpath on the eastern side.

A speed table would also be added at the entrance to Rouen Road to slow down traffic.

Thorpe Road West. Picture: Transport For NorwichThorpe Road West. Picture: Transport For Norwich

The Transport for Norwich schemes were part of a bid for government funding through the Transforming Cities (TCF) scheme, although council officers are still waiting to learn just how much they will get.

Nine cities which bid were awarded millions - but the city will have to share £117m with Portsmouth and Stoke-on-Trent - so there remains a question mark over how much Norwich will ultimately get.

The deadline for comments on the Thorpe Road and King Street proposals is Friday, March 27.

People can have their say at www.norfolk.citizenspace.com

A spokesman for Transport for Norwich said: “The Thorpe Road contraflow seeks to speed up connections to the city centre for bus passengers and cyclists and the King Street proposal looks to improve facilities for pedestrians and cyclists, building on the work already completed at the city end of King Street.

“We are currently reviewing all schemes we would like to deliver through TCF in light of the current funding situation, but both of these projects will form part of our longer term plans for the wider city centre, whether funded through this particular programme or from elsewhere.”

