Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Heavy drinking, fights and white powder - What police saw at city club facing licence review

PUBLISHED: 11:30 12 April 2019 | UPDATED: 11:30 12 April 2019

Owner, Mo Ali, standing outside Bollywood nightclub Karishma. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Owner, Mo Ali, standing outside Bollywood nightclub Karishma. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Archant

Police have said drug-taking, excessive drinking and fighting have all been reported at a Bollywood-themed club which is facing the potential loss of its licence.

Karishma on Prince of Wales Road in Norwich will next week discover whether it can remain open, after Norwich City Council began a licensing review over excess noise.

The review came after City Hall’s environmental health team responded to complaints that the level of noise at the venue was affecting nearby residents.

In its response to the review, Norfolk Constabulary’s licensing team has questioned whether the club is doing enough to prevent anti-social behaviour on site.

In the nine months the club has been open, officers have recorded nine incidents on the premises including those relating to drug use, “heavy intoxication” and fighting.

In her review response, Michelle Bartram, licensing officer, said: “There are concerns that the nominated DPS (designated premises supervisor), Shumon Choudhury, does not regularly attend the venue to supervise the alcohol sales.

“It is preferable that the nominated DPS has the day-to-day running in order to be confident that alcohol is being sold legally and responsibly.”

The licensing officer added that on a visit to the club to investigate noise complants, its owner Mo Ali had admitted to breaking the noise limitation conditions of his licence.

Currently, the venue is required to use a sealed noise-limiting device to ensure any music is contained inside the building.

However, on investigating the venue, City Hall environmental protection officer Richard Divey said music was clearly audible as far as 70 metres away from the venue.

He said: “Inside the bedroom of another flat, 30m from the rear wall of the venue, bass noise was very loud and at times clearly audible over the sound of a conversation with the window closed.”

A Norwich City Council licensing sub-committee will next week review the venue’s licence, with the option to revoke it available to them.

However, a report to the committee suggests that placing a limit on music levels at 90dB on the ground floor and 80dB upstairs should be enough to keep the club in business.

Incidents witnessed by police

Norfolk police licensing officer Michelle Bartram said nine incidents occurred at the venue since it opened. She listed the following as the most significant:

• September 16, 2018: Police officers witnessed an unconscious woman being carried out of the venue outside of its permitted operating hours. Officers found an after party at which those attending were smoking and the venue manager was given a warning.

• October 14, 2018: A fight broke out inside the club at closing time, with one person detained for being drunk and disorderly

• November 11, 2018: An ambulance was required for a woman who was unable to walk. It is believed she was overly intoxicated, possibly due to drugs and alcohol.

• December 22, 2018: a man who had been ejected from the club was arrested for possessing class A drugs

• February 9, 2019: Police found two heavily intoxicated women on Prince of Wales Road who had been drinking at Karishma and had white powder around their nostrils.

Most Read

Norwich woman splits with stranger she married on TV after three months

Verity and Jack on Married At First Sight Picture Channel 4 Indigo Wild Studio

Take a first look inside Norwich’s first zero-waste shop and cafe

Family and friends have been helping to get Re-Source ready for opening. Phaedra Parrish (left) and Ishtar Parrish (right) with their mother Cata (centre), at the new zero waste general store and cafe on Timberhill in Norwich. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Police ‘shocked’ as motorist with three children in car tests positive for drugs on A47

Police said a driver who failed a drugs test had been behind the wheel with three small children in the car. Pic: Norfolk Constabulary.

Do you recognise TV presenter Stephen Mulhern’s Norwich City supporting friend?

Stephen and a Delia Smith lookalike (C) ITV

Man assaulted on Prince of Wales Road

Police have cordoned off steps behind the Premier Inn after an assault overnight. Picture: Archant

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Trash Girl spends the day at the EDP and Evening News to share her eco tips

ECO Hero Nadia Sparkes at Archant Photo: Brittany Creasey

Woman dies after crash involving four cars

The A148 at Sculthorpe and the junction with the B1355, near where the crash happened. Picture: Archant

Nurse asked patient out on date to McDonald’s in ‘sexually motivated’ actions which got him sacked

James Paget Hospital in Gorleston. Picture: Nick Butcher

Travellers move onto park and ride site

Several caravans and vehicles could be seen at Costessey park and ride on Monday morning (April 8). Photo: Archant

How Norfolk couple tamed the house from hell

Tackling a property nightmare: Olly Savage and Katrina Crossley, from Norwich. Pic: Katrina Crossley.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Three places in Norfolk named among best to live in UK

Blakeney has been named one of the best places to live in the UK by The Sunday Times. Photo: Christopher Keeley

Man taken to hospital after crash on rural road

The crossroads junction of Mile Road and Hall Road near Bunwell where a crash occured between two cars. Picture: Adrian Cable

Former city hair salon could become Norfolk’s first Islamic cultural centre

Al Madinah Ltd is seeking permission to turn the Sandy Lane salon into a community facility to serve people living nearby in Old Lakenham. Photo: Google

Do you recognise TV presenter Stephen Mulhern’s Norwich City supporting friend?

Stephen and a Delia Smith lookalike (C) ITV

Cook wants Wigan to learn from ‘outstanding’ success of Norwich City

Norwich City head coach Daniel Farke and Wigan Athletic manager Paul Cook ahead of the Latics' 1-0 loss at Carrow Road in September Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists