City bar to discover today if fresh licensing bid will be approved

PUBLISHED: 09:55 26 November 2019 | UPDATED: 09:55 26 November 2019

Karishma bar on Prince of Wales Road in Norwich. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Karishma bar on Prince of Wales Road in Norwich. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Archant

The new team behind a venue in the heart of the city's clubbing district will today discover if they will be granted a licence for it to continue operating.

Karishma, on Prince of Wales Road in Norwich, has been forced to apply to Norwich City Council for a new premises licence after the previous company running it was dissolved.

Since the dissolution, the venue has continued trading under temporary event notices, however, members of a licensing sub-committee at City Hall will today decide whether to grant a permanent licence for the venue to Dereham-based promoters Norfolk Entertainment Limited.

The new application is very similar to the previous licence, however, a 15 minute alteration to its serving times has seen Norfolk Constabulary's licensing team raise concerns.

Under the previous licence, the venue was permitted to serve alcohol until 3.45am, before closing at 4am. However, the new application seeks to continue serving until closing time, prompting concerns from police that a "drinking up" period would be lost.

In April this year, the venue faced a licensing review over noise nuisance, but was spared closure as long as it agreed to adhere to noise-limiting conditions.

The licensing sub-committee meets at 2.15pm on Tuesday, November 26.

