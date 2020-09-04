More houses on the way for ‘high-demand’ areas like north Norfolk

Leader of the House of Commons Jacob Rees-Mogg. Picture: Toby Melville/PA Wire

A senior Tory has indicated that more house building could be on the way for places like north Norfolk when asked about the difficulties young people face getting onto the housing ladder.

North Norfolk MP Duncan Baker. Picture: Supplied by Duncan Baker North Norfolk MP Duncan Baker. Picture: Supplied by Duncan Baker

North Norfolk MP Duncan Baker asked Jacob Rees-Mogg, leader of the House of Commons, when parliament would front up to the issue in parliament on Thursday, September 3.

Mr Baker said it was an concern that “cropped up on the doorstep time and time again” on his recent tour of the constituency.

He said: “When will government find time to debate the ever-increasing problem of first-time buyers not being able to get onto the housing market in these coastal beauty spots and scenic areas where local people are often priced out of their own home?”

The government is planning “radical overhaul” of the system which could see planning committees scrapped at a local council level and planning applications automatically approved if they are in a predetermined “growth” zone.

Mr Rees-Mogg said: “[The new system] will increase the supply of housing throughout the country and in particular the areas of highest demand. This is important. We will not deliver homes for people which are affordable if we do not build more homes.”