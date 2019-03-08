Search

Council project launched to help people find work in Aylsham

PUBLISHED: 21:11 11 July 2019 | UPDATED: 21:11 11 July 2019

A double decker bus makes its way along Red Lion Street, one of Aylsham's historic town centre streets. Picture: STUART ANDERSON

Archant

Broadland District Council is launching a project to deliver a new way of supporting local businesses and residents in rural areas, starting in Aylsham.

The Investment in Future Talent project aims to support up to eight businesses in Aylsham to offer periods of high quality work experience to local people.

Businesses will have access to training in subjects such as management and recruitment practices to better support people currently out of work or wish to learn new skills.

Julian Barnwell of Barnwell Print, the first company to join the project, said: "Having been a major business in Aylsham and supporters of the local community we are extremely proud to be giving local people the chance to get back into the workplace.

"We are looking forward to seeing the training and support that the participants will receive."

For more information or to apply to take part in the project ring 01603 430101 or email laura.smith@broadland.gov.uk.

