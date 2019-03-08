Further inquest hearing into death of grandmother who was hit by van

A review hearing is being held today into the death of a "compassionate and selfless grandmother" who was hit by a van on the edge of Norwich.

Valerie Williamson, 83, of New Costessey, died after the incident on Dereham Road, close to the Bowthorpe roundabout, on May 30.

Emergency services went to the scene, including the air ambulance and two ambulances, but despite their best efforts she died at the scene.

An inquest into her death was opened and adjourned and Norfolk senior coroner Jacqueline Lake will hold a review ahead of a full inquest at a later date.

Mrs WIlliamson's family paid tribute after the crash, saying she "always put others before herself".

The tribute said: "Valerie was a kind, compassionate, selfless lady whose focus in life was her family and charity work. She always put others before herself.

"A fabulous cook who enjoyed baking for whatever family occasion presented itself.

"You were always welcomed with cup of tea and cake. She had a great affinity with animals and wildlife, supporting several charities. With a particular love for cats, Valerie would always put herself out to help them where possible.

"A wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and friend to many who will be dearly missed."