Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Care home plan for £1.2m house stalls following footpath stalemate

PUBLISHED: 16:34 10 April 2019 | UPDATED: 16:34 10 April 2019

Hill House on Hall Lane in Drayton, which could make way for a new care home. Picture: Archant

Hill House on Hall Lane in Drayton, which could make way for a new care home. Picture: Archant

Archant

A stalemate over footpaths has caused plans to demolish a £1.2m country house in favour of a care home to stall.

Lester Broome had applied to Broadland District Council to demolish Hill House, a luxurious eight-bedroom home in Drayton and replace it with a 56-bed care home.

However, a row over footpath provisions to the site have seen Mr Broome and his planners sent back to the drawing board over pedestrian access to the home.

As it stands, the site sits at the end of Hall Lane in Drayton, with no footpath connecting it to the rest of the village.

After being told by Norfolk County Council’s highways department that putting in a new roadside footpath would be “impractical” other proposals were made.

These included a shuttle bus service linking to take residents into the village and taxi services for the staff.

You may also want to watch:

But these were not enough to convince Broadland’s planning committee to approve the plans, which instead voted to defer its decision until a solution can be found.

Tony Adams, Conservative councillor for Hellesdon south east, said: “I would love to support this as I think it is a great idea and a lot of work has gone into it - however, it is the right idea in the wrong place.

“I know this road well and it is a dangerous - so much so that three chicanes had to be added to it, so I can not support it without a footpath included.”

During the meeting, Broadland officers admitted erroneously including in a prior report that no accidents had been reported on Hall Lane - when in fact some had occurred.

Claudette Bannock, Conservative councillor for Taverham south, asked how many collisions had occurred on the road and said she recalled that one was fatal. However, officers were unable to provide exact numbers.

Mr Broome said: “The application has not been refused so I am looking forward to working with the council in considered way and will investigate any suggestion that is made.”

Les Gray, a neighbour to the site who spoke against the plans, said after “We just can not have it without a footpath.”

Most Read

‘Horror’ hotel turns dream Tenerife holiday into nightmare for father and daughter

Lee Parker was excited to take his 17-year-old daughter, Sophie Parker on her first trip to Tenerife. Picture: Contributed by Lee Parker

Decision day arrives over plans to build 322 homes in Norfolk village

TimChris Farms Ltd, R & JM Place and Norfolk Homes are seeking to build on land off Green Lane West, south east of Rackheath. Photo: Norfolk Homes.

Travellers return to site on city’s outskirts after moving on from former care home

The entrance of the Aegel House site in Burgh Road, Alysham. Picture: GOOGLE STREETVIEW

Nurse asked patient out on date to McDonald’s in ‘sexually motivated’ actions which got him sacked

James Paget Hospital in Gorleston. Picture: Nick Butcher

Girl’s 11th birthday ‘ruined’ after getting stuck on rides at Pleasurewood Hills

Abi Doddington from Lowestoft, was excited to be one of the first thrill seekers to run around the theme park on its opening weekend. Picture: Contributed by Carrie Doddington

Most Read

Woman dies after crash involving four cars

The A148 at Sculthorpe and the junction with the B1355, near where the crash happened. Picture: Archant

Travellers move onto park and ride site

Several caravans and vehicles could be seen at Costessey park and ride on Monday morning (April 8). Photo: Archant

Nurse asked patient out on date to McDonald’s in ‘sexually motivated’ actions which got him sacked

James Paget Hospital in Gorleston. Picture: Nick Butcher

Katie Price set to open new Norwich nightclub

Katie Price arriving for the Fifty Shades Darker European Premiere held at Odeon Leicester Square, London. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Thursday February 9, 2016. See PA story SHOWBIZ FiftyShades. Photo credit should read: Ian West/PA Wire

Girls forced to run home after being told ‘get in the car’ by man

On March 28, two girls were approached by a male on Hillcrest Close in Worlingham. Picture Google Earth

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Iconic north Norfolk hotel set to change hands for more than £8.65 million

Brendan Hopkins outside the Hoste, in Burnham Market. Picture: Matthew Usher.

‘Horror’ hotel turns dream Tenerife holiday into nightmare for father and daughter

Lee Parker was excited to take his 17-year-old daughter, Sophie Parker on her first trip to Tenerife. Picture: Contributed by Lee Parker

How Norfolk couple tamed the house from hell

Tackling a property nightmare: Olly Savage and Katrina Crossley, from Norwich. Pic: Katrina Crossley.

Man, 57, confronted in car park by paedophile hunters as he arranged to meet girl, 14

Norwich Crown Court. Photo: Adrian Judd

Man in custody after car drove through busy town park churning flower beds and hitting tree

A man is in custody facing a range of charges after a car was driven through St George's Park Picture: Liz Coates
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists