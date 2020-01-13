Treehouses and tipis included in ambitious holiday park expansion plan

The entrance to Haveringland Hall Park at Cawston. PICTURE: Denise Bradley Archant, Norfolk 2017

Treehouses, wooden tipis and log cabins have been included in an ambitious vision to transform a woodland holiday site around 10 miles outside of Norwich.

The sign at Haveringland Hall Park at Cawston. PICTURE: Denise Bradley The sign at Haveringland Hall Park at Cawston. PICTURE: Denise Bradley

Plans are being prepared to expand the Haveringland Hall Country Park site into a new holiday and leisure park, with room to accommodate 280 families.

Grosvenor Parks Ltd is looking to carry out an complete overhaul of the site near Cawston, which currently consists of a coach house and a host of existing holiday lettings and static caravans.

The plans would see five of the existing holiday lettings make way and four residential units within the coach house removed - allowing for scores of new villas and other holiday accommodation to be added.

The ambitious vision for the 113-acre site would see 39 two-storey log cabin lodges, 93 single-story lakeside lodges, 83 single-storey woodland lodges, 25 treehouses and 40 tipis built.

A report submitted to Broadland Council outlining the plans also states the aspiration would be for the site to operate all year round, with hopes of the project being complete and in business by spring 2021.

The report says: "All proposed lodges would be timber or timber effect or stone or stone effect cladded and would have pitched roofs, to reflect the character of the surrounding area.

"The proposed treehouses would seek to blend in with the existing woodland, designed with a wooden cladded appearance and supported on wooden posts. The proposed tipis would also be wooden cladded."

The site has been used for tourism purposes for several years, with permission first granted to use part of the land as a caravan site in September 1968.

Most recently, permission was granted for continued use of the holiday caravan park in July 2018, conditions of which allow for 12-month holiday occupation of its unites.

This means that currently there is permission for 13 residential units and 71 holiday units to be occupied on the site - though the new vision would call for considerably more than this.

A full planning application is set to be submitted to Broadland Council in the coming weeks.

We have attempted to contact Grosvenor Parks Ltd for comment.