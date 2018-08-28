Have your say on proposed changes to Citizens Advice service

A consultation has been launched for people to have their say about funding for the Citizens Advice service in Suffolk.

The Local Citizens Advice (CAB) consultation, which is being carried out by Suffolk County Council, runs from now until 5pm on January 23, 2019.

A council spokesman said: “Suffolk County Council (SCC) is carrying out a consultation to understand the equality impacts there may be as a result of proposed changes to the local Citizens Advice (CAB) grant funding which the authority currently provides.”

At SCC’s Scrutiny meeting on November 22, the committee considered details of proposed savings totalling £11.2m so the council can balance its budget. Among these savings was the proposal to remove the funding grant that the County Council gives Suffolk’s CAB.

Committee members recommended changing the proposal to a phased reduction – a recommendation that was later agreed by the County Council’s cabinet. It is now proposed that the grant will reduce by half to £184,000 in 2019/20 before ending in 2020/21.

Comments made through the consultation will be used to help inform the final decision on the County Council budget, which is due to be made by full council on February 14, 2019.

Richard Rout, Suffolk County Council’s cabinet member for environment and public protection, said: “Capturing the views of residents who use local Citizens Advice (CAB) is important.

“The consultation will give residents the opportunity to tell us how they currently use the CAB service. We also want to hear how they may be impacted, specifically from an equality perspective, by any potential changes to funding.”

Paper copies of the survey will be available in CAB offices and at Suffolk Libraries, or for more information and to take part in the consultation, visit www.suffolk.gov.uk/cabconsultation