Search

Advanced search

Have your say on proposed changes to Citizens Advice service

PUBLISHED: 11:14 18 December 2018

Suffolk County Council offices, Endeavour House. Picture: ARCHANT

Suffolk County Council offices, Endeavour House. Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

A consultation has been launched for people to have their say about funding for the Citizens Advice service in Suffolk.

CAB logoCAB logo

The Local Citizens Advice (CAB) consultation, which is being carried out by Suffolk County Council, runs from now until 5pm on January 23, 2019.

A council spokesman said: “Suffolk County Council (SCC) is carrying out a consultation to understand the equality impacts there may be as a result of proposed changes to the local Citizens Advice (CAB) grant funding which the authority currently provides.”

Suffolk County Councillor Richard RoutSuffolk County Councillor Richard Rout

At SCC’s Scrutiny meeting on November 22, the committee considered details of proposed savings totalling £11.2m so the council can balance its budget. Among these savings was the proposal to remove the funding grant that the County Council gives Suffolk’s CAB.

Committee members recommended changing the proposal to a phased reduction – a recommendation that was later agreed by the County Council’s cabinet. It is now proposed that the grant will reduce by half to £184,000 in 2019/20 before ending in 2020/21.

Comments made through the consultation will be used to help inform the final decision on the County Council budget, which is due to be made by full council on February 14, 2019.

Richard Rout, Suffolk County Council’s cabinet member for environment and public protection, said: “Capturing the views of residents who use local Citizens Advice (CAB) is important.

“The consultation will give residents the opportunity to tell us how they currently use the CAB service. We also want to hear how they may be impacted, specifically from an equality perspective, by any potential changes to funding.”

Paper copies of the survey will be available in CAB offices and at Suffolk Libraries, or for more information and to take part in the consultation, visit www.suffolk.gov.uk/cabconsultation

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Driver attacked following crash at busy roundabout

The incident happened on Sunday (December 16) at the roundabout on the A47-A1101 Elm High Road in Wisbech. Picture: Google Streetview

Pitch and putt course to close after costing taxpayers £50,000 per year

Dip Farm Pitch and Putt, Lowestoft, will be shut down later this month. Photo: Sentinel Leisure Trust.

Former landlord’s horror at massive bill after leaving pub for health reasons

The Woodman on North Walsham road, Norwich. landlord Darren Reilly. Photo by Simon Finlay

Sadness as coach firm announces closure after 80 years in business

Spratts Coaches, Wreningham, announced they plan to close after 80 years trading. Photo: Spratts Coaches

Parents slam Norfolk academy’s ‘unfair’ disco to reward high attendance

Wayland Academy Norfolk has been criticised by parents for organising a 'rewards disco' for pupils with high attendance through the autumn term. Picture: TEN Group

Most Read

Indian restaurant curries favour at awards night

L-R: Jalsa Ghar chef Helal Miah and head waiter Sultan Wright at this year's British Curry Awards. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

“This is one piece of equipmemt that hopefully we will never use”: primary school welcomes defibillator

L-R: School governor Kylie Robinson, head teacher Kevin Watts and Round Table chairman, Irene Van Den Ende. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Shop assistant threatened with an alleged pistol at Hatfield Broad Oak shop

Essex Police are appealing for information following the attempted robbery.

Call to back People’s Vote is voted down by Uttlesford councillors

Uttlesford District Council

Award for Dunmow pie maker

Pyes Farm

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Police release further details about Brooke fatal crash driver

The scene of the fatal crash at Brooke. Picture: Luke Powell.

Former Norwich Airport boss jailed for six years for rape

Elliott Summers at Norwich Airport in 2008. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

A11 closed near Wymondham due to work delays

Highways England said the dual carriageway is closed past the A47 near Wymondham. Photo is of the A11 at Elveden. Picture: Denise Bradley

‘Where’s our post box?’ - Villagers face two mile walk to post letters this Christmas

From left to right: Alfie Townley (resident), Andrew Cawdron (Parish Councillor), Richard Claxton,Paul Elsey (Secretary of the Residents Association) and Petter Ibbett (Resident). Picture: Victoria Pertusa

‘I have lost everything now’ – drink driver’s shock at being told he will lose licence

Norwich Magistrates' Court. Picture: Denise Bradley.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists