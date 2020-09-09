Search

Advanced search

Preliminary work starts on £300m A47 dualling plan

PUBLISHED: 11:17 09 September 2020 | UPDATED: 11:17 09 September 2020

The A47 between North Tuddenham and Easton . Pic: Highways England.

The A47 between North Tuddenham and Easton . Pic: Highways England.

Highways England

Preliminary work has begun on parts of the A47 expected to be dualled over the next four years.

The A47 between Blofield and North Burlingham. Pic: Highways England.The A47 between Blofield and North Burlingham. Pic: Highways England.

Teams have been spotted completing groundwork on stretches set to be included in the £300m series of upgrades along the road.

Sites between Norwich and Great Yarmouth and Tuddenham and Easton are being examined by workers to check there are not any important archaeological sites underneath the proposed project.

Environmental and ecological surveys are also ongoing to make sure the planned development will not disturb bats, water voles, toads and newts.

Highways England programme lead for the A47 Peter Havlicek said: “We have also done more ground investigations and surveys, including using radar to detect underground plastic water and gas pipes; traffic surveys; and air quality monitoring. Our environment and ecology surveys are continuing.”

The A47 between Blofield and North Burlingham. Pic: Highways England.The A47 between Blofield and North Burlingham. Pic: Highways England.

READ MORE: Q&A: What you need to know about A47 dualling

Highways England first announced its preferred option for dualling the five miles of the A47 between North Tuddenham to Easton and adding two new junctions in August 2017.

It is hoped the multi-million pound plan could save commuters up to seven minutes on journeys, improve safety and boost the economy.

In February, the agency held consultations asking the public to share their views on the plans and released the maps of the proposed routes. Since the consultation, further changes have been made to a section between Blofield and North Burlingham to improve safety.

Mr Havlicek said: “Whilst around half of the A47 is already dual carriageway, the Blofield to North Burlingham section is not. Sandwiched between two dual carriageway sections, this stretch of the road acts as a bottleneck, resulting in congestion and slower journey times.

“We’ve refined our proposals to address the common themes and concerns raised, whilst ensuring that the project solves the traffic problem, improves journey times and improves safety as key considerations.”

Changes to the proposals include: safety improvements to the Yarmouth Road junction by closing the right turn and adding a lane to join the A47; a bridge over the new dual carriageway to connect Blofield and North Burlingham; a two-tier junction connecting South Walsham Road with Coxhill Road.









If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Coronavirus restrictions Q&A: What are the new rules on social gatherings?

Police will be able to issue fines to people who do not adhere to the new restrictions on gathering in groups. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Social gatherings of more than six in England are to be made illegal

Boris Johnson. Picture: Julian Simmonds/Daily Telegraph/PA Wire.

County farms manager sacked after council upholds allegations

Norfolk County Farms lets 17,000 acres to tenants. Picture: Joseph Casey Photography

‘If only they could see’ - Diver’s warning over what lies beneath Norfolk’s waters

Norfolk diving vloggers Craig Morris and Jim Marshall. Picture: The Dive Line

Heavy traffic build-up through village following main road crash

A man was taken to hospital after the crash Picture; Chris Bishop

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

School to shut due to staff member contracting coronavirus

Old Buckenham High School (OBHS). Picture: OBHS

Luxury glamping site planned for Norfolk village

Developers are requesting permission to turn their back garden in North Pickenham into a glamping site, which would see five pods erected. Picture: Breckland Council

September sunshine as temperatures set to soar again

Priscilla Crane, left, from Norwich, with her son, two-year-old Cobey, and her daughter, Poppy, 12, cooling off in hot weather at Overstrand. Temperatures are foerecast to rise again this week. Picture: Denise Bradley

Woman abused as she walked through village

A woman was verbally abused iin Mulbarton at the junction where Catmere Herne meets Cuckoofield Lane. Picture: Google Street View

Number of new coronavirus cases falls in Norfolk

Banham Poultry in Attleborough, where there has been a Covid-19 outbreak. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Government considering nationwide 10pm curfew

The public have been told to face masks and social distance but may also be told to curfew. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Woman suffers ‘indescribable’ pain after snake bite at park

Angela Morris was bitten by an adder at Holt Country Park. The photo on the right shows the blister that formed on her leg afterwards. Pictures: Angela Morris/Brittany Woodman

Heavy traffic build-up through village following main road crash

A man was taken to hospital after the crash Picture; Chris Bishop

County farms manager sacked after council upholds allegations

Norfolk County Farms lets 17,000 acres to tenants. Picture: Joseph Casey Photography

Tax expert and his wife take over ‘the greatest tea shop in Norwich’

Jodie and Jon Hook, who are taking over the former Tea House in Wright's Courtyard, Elm Hill. Pic: Jon Hook