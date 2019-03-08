Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Grassroots activists' bid to oust Theresa May branded 'deplorable' by Norfolk chairman

PUBLISHED: 16:36 23 April 2019 | UPDATED: 16:36 23 April 2019

Margaret Farrow, Great Yarmouth Conservative Association chairman. Picture: Ian Burt

Margaret Farrow, Great Yarmouth Conservative Association chairman. Picture: Ian Burt

Senior Tory activists who signed a petition to oust Theresa May have been branded “deplorable” by one Norfolk party chairman.

Prime Minister Theresa May at the European Council in Brussels where European Union leaders are meeting to discuss Brexit. Photo: Stefan Rousseau/PA WirePrime Minister Theresa May at the European Council in Brussels where European Union leaders are meeting to discuss Brexit. Photo: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Margaret Farrow, who heads up the Great Yarmouth Conservative Association, said she was “quite disgusted” when she heard 70 of her grassroots counterparts across the country had signed a petition calling for an emergency meeting of party bosses in a new bid to force out prime minister Mrs May.

The petition, which needed 65 signatures if a meeting was to be called, blames Mrs May for Brexit being twice delayed.

But Mrs Farrow said: “We've been given a job to do - and Great Yarmouth voted over 70pc to come out of the EU - and I believe Theresa May has done her best. If the Europeans will not give her a better deal, she can't do that much about it.”

Mrs Farrow said it was not a party political situation and added: “We are a democratic country, I believe that we can stand on our own two feet and get by. We're a very strong national group but people like these ones who are going against Theresa May when she's in a position to do what she's set out to do, it's deplorable.”

And she said she was not convinced there was anyone able to do a better job.

She said: “I believe the Europeans like her and accepted her, and she's gone as far as she can go [with them].”

If the extraordinary general meeting of the National Conservative Convention goes ahead, a non-binding vote is expected to be held which would - if it showed a lack of confidence - put pressure on the 1922 Committee of Conservative MPs to find a way of forcibly removing the prime minister from office.

It comes as the 18 Tory MPs who make up the executive of the backbench 1922 Committee held an emergency meeting to see if they could change party rules and force another vote of confidence in Mrs May.

She survived a vote in December but both the anti-May MPs and associations represented on the petition want to scrap the rule which prevents a second confidence vote within a year.

Most Read

Motorcyclist who died in Norfolk crash is named

The A1067 at Bawdeswell, where the crash took place. Picture: ARCHANT.

Revealed: How Norwich’s NDR has increased or decreased traffic on other roads

The final stretch of the NDR (Broadland Northway), between Wroxham Road and Postwick opened in April 2018. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

‘It did make all the adults laugh’ - Family’s amusement over Tesco Easter bunting blunder

Janet Fowler, of Dereham, said the family chuckled when they put the bunting up and it read

Body found at Mousehold Heath in Norwich

A body has been found at Mousehold Heath in Norwich. Picture Dan Grimmer.

Two motorcyclists killed in crashes in Norfolk over Easter weekend

A motorcyclist has been killed in a crash on the A1075 at Wretham. Picture Google.

Most Read

Body found at Mousehold Heath in Norwich

A body has been found at Mousehold Heath in Norwich. Picture Dan Grimmer.

‘It did make all the adults laugh’ - Family’s amusement over Tesco Easter bunting blunder

Janet Fowler, of Dereham, said the family chuckled when they put the bunting up and it read

Man’s body found on beach

Kessingland Beach. PHOTO: Reece Hanson

Two arrested and one in hospital after Norwich fight which led to road being sealed off by police

Police were called to reports of a fight in Waterloo Road in Norwich. Pic: Bethany Whymark.

Motorcyclist who died in Norfolk crash is named

The A1067 at Bawdeswell, where the crash took place. Picture: ARCHANT.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Customers paid millions of pounds for holiday lodges which were never built

The Dream Lodge Group was sold in February for £12m after bringing in administrators. Photo: Gregg Brown

‘His great character will be missed’ - Tributes paid to motorcyclist after mid-Norfolk crash

The A1067 at Bawdeswell, where the crash took place. Picture: ARCHANT.

4.5 acres of new warehouse space proposed for outskirts of Norwich

An aerial shot showing where (boxed in green) the 17 new units will be built in Norwich. Picture: Chancerygate

Road closures in place as popular parade celebrates Saint George

A scene from last year's St George’s Day Parade in Lowestoft. Picture: Mick Howes

Lighthouse volunteer celebrates appearing in national ‘photo of the day’ features

Friends of Happisburgh Lighthouse volunteer Stephen Burke on the 96 step stone staircase featuring a Trinity House flag at Happisburgh Lighthouse in Norfolk, ahead of their first open day of the year. Photo: Joe Giddens/PA Wire
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists