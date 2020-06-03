Coronavirus drive-through testing centre to open at park and ride site

The government is to open a coronavirus drive-through testing centre at Postwick Park and Ride. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

A drive-through coronavirus testing centre is to open at a park and ride site on the edge of Norwich within days, the government has announced.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Broadland MP Jerome Mayhew. Picture: Danielle Booden Broadland MP Jerome Mayhew. Picture: Danielle Booden

The park and ride site at Postwick will serve as one of the government’s pilot regional test sites, offering people both assisted and self-administered tests for COVID-19.

Anyone experiencing a new, continuous cough, a high temperature, or a loss of or change in their normal sense of smell or taste, can book an appointment on the NHS website or by calling 119 to be tested for coronavirus.

Essential workers who booked tests have been able to get tested at bases at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, the James Paget University Hospital at Gorleston, and the Queen Elizabeth Hospital at King’s Lynn.

And British Army soldiers have been staffing mobile coronavirus testing points across Norfolk and Waveney as part of a plan to “take testing to people”.

A coronavirus drive-through testing centre is to be created at Postwick Park and Ride. Pic: Google Maps. A coronavirus drive-through testing centre is to be created at Postwick Park and Ride. Pic: Google Maps.

But the government says the Postwick site will make it easier for people to get tested, as it increases its efforts to test and trace to help control the spread of the virus.

Jerome Mayhew, Broadland MP, said: “I am really pleased the government has chosen Norfolk to be a trailblazer for one of the new regional test sites.

“This new site will make it easier to access local testing. This is on top of the three existing testing sites in Norfolk, as well as the mobile military test sites and the home tests which can be booked through the government’s online portal, in the same way as slots for the regional test sites.”

Martin Wilby, Norfolk County Council’s cabinet member for highways, transport and infrastructure, said: “We’re happy to play our part in tackling coronavirus, by enabling drive-through testing to take place at our Postwick park and ride site, which is currently closed.”

Professor John Newton, national coordinator for the UK Coronavirus Testing Strategy, said: “This is another opportunity to make testing easily available to anyone who needs it.

“Sites like this allow people who develop symptoms to quickly get a test and find out whether they need to stay at home with their household or can safely return to work or a more normal life.”

The testing centre is being operated in partnership with G4S. Those tested will receive results within a few days.

MORE: Earlier lockdown could have prevented deaths, says UEA professor