Former bowling alley to be converted into new church

Part of the Wild Stallion dance studio is to be converted into a new church for the Redeemed Christian Church of God. Picture: Google/Picasa Google/Picasa

A former bowling alley on the edge of Norwich is set to be converted into a new church and community centre.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Part of the Wild Stallion dance studio is to be converted into a new church for the Redeemed Christian Church of God. Picture: Google Part of the Wild Stallion dance studio is to be converted into a new church for the Redeemed Christian Church of God. Picture: Google

Earlier this year, the Redeemed Christian Church of God applied to Norwich City Council to make use of the former Norwich Ten Pin Bowling Club on Plumstead Road for its new permanent headquarters - providing a place of worship and a community centre for its members.

The site is located just off Plumstead Road, to the rear of the Tesco Express, and is next door to the Wild Stalion Dance Studio - which the church says will be unaffected by the new use.

The future church had previously been used as a bowling alley and was home to a bowling club, however, the club relocated some time ago and this element of the building has been disused ever since. It has also fallen victim to fire.

The church submitted its application to the city council in October and after no objections were received from neighbours and other members of the public, officers at City Hall used delegated powers to approve the bid without the need for it to go before councillors.

Singers and dancers from The Redeemed Christian Church of God performing at Celebrate Norfolk. Picture: Picasa Singers and dancers from The Redeemed Christian Church of God performing at Celebrate Norfolk. Picture: Picasa

You may also want to watch:

It is the second time the church has sought to use the building as a permanent home, with planning permission granted in 2013 for it to use the entire building - including the dance studio next door - for this purpose.

However, the dance hall has continued to be used since this date and is not included in the new application, with the church only set to use the part formerly occupied by the bowling alley.

Planning papers submitted with the application say the centre would be used for both worship and a range of other activities, including a parent and toddlers class, a knitting club and coffee mornings.

The site has parking for 60 vehicles, which will be shared with those visiting the dance studio.

The church would see morning and evening services held on Sundays, a prayer meeting on Tuesday evenings and evening vigils on Fridays.

A representative for the Redeemed Christian Church of God was approached for comment.