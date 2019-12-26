Search

Advanced search

Former bowling alley to be converted into new church

PUBLISHED: 09:27 26 December 2019 | UPDATED: 09:27 26 December 2019

Part of the Wild Stallion dance studio is to be converted into a new church for the Redeemed Christian Church of God. Picture: Google/Picasa

Part of the Wild Stallion dance studio is to be converted into a new church for the Redeemed Christian Church of God. Picture: Google/Picasa

Google/Picasa

A former bowling alley on the edge of Norwich is set to be converted into a new church and community centre.

Part of the Wild Stallion dance studio is to be converted into a new church for the Redeemed Christian Church of God. Picture: GooglePart of the Wild Stallion dance studio is to be converted into a new church for the Redeemed Christian Church of God. Picture: Google

Earlier this year, the Redeemed Christian Church of God applied to Norwich City Council to make use of the former Norwich Ten Pin Bowling Club on Plumstead Road for its new permanent headquarters - providing a place of worship and a community centre for its members.

The site is located just off Plumstead Road, to the rear of the Tesco Express, and is next door to the Wild Stalion Dance Studio - which the church says will be unaffected by the new use.

The future church had previously been used as a bowling alley and was home to a bowling club, however, the club relocated some time ago and this element of the building has been disused ever since. It has also fallen victim to fire.

The church submitted its application to the city council in October and after no objections were received from neighbours and other members of the public, officers at City Hall used delegated powers to approve the bid without the need for it to go before councillors.

Singers and dancers from The Redeemed Christian Church of God performing at Celebrate Norfolk. Picture: PicasaSingers and dancers from The Redeemed Christian Church of God performing at Celebrate Norfolk. Picture: Picasa

You may also want to watch:

It is the second time the church has sought to use the building as a permanent home, with planning permission granted in 2013 for it to use the entire building - including the dance studio next door - for this purpose.

However, the dance hall has continued to be used since this date and is not included in the new application, with the church only set to use the part formerly occupied by the bowling alley.

Planning papers submitted with the application say the centre would be used for both worship and a range of other activities, including a parent and toddlers class, a knitting club and coffee mornings.

The site has parking for 60 vehicles, which will be shared with those visiting the dance studio.

The church would see morning and evening services held on Sundays, a prayer meeting on Tuesday evenings and evening vigils on Fridays.

A representative for the Redeemed Christian Church of God was approached for comment.

Most Read

Revealed: Norfolk’s busiest speed cameras raking in £1m

The speed camera on the A1067 Fakenham Road at Taverham is the busiest in Norfolk.

‘Christmas is ruined’ - Courier fails to deliver £300 worth of grandchildren’s presents

Margaret Plenty spent £300 on presents for her eight grandchildren. Picture; Margaret Plenty

All the pictures of the Royal Family’s traditional Christmas in Norfolk

Prince George and Princess Charlotte after attending the Christmas Day morning church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk. PA Photo. Picture date: Wednesday December 25, 2019. See PA story ROYAL Christmas. Photo credit should read: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Meet Noel and Leon - two Christmas babies born within space of an hour

Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital Christmas babies 2019. Pictures: Ella Wilkinson

Man arrested for drink driving while in charge of 44-tonne lorry

A lorry driver has been arrested for drink driving. Photo: James Bass.

Most Read

An ice rink has opened in Norwich for Christmas

A pop up ice rink is installed at The Georgian Townhouse for Christmas fun Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Serious three-vehicle crash closes part of A47

The A47 has been closed near King's Lynn after a serious collision Picture: Chris Bishop

WEIRD NORFOLK hunt the Beast of the A1075 near Thetford after a raft of recent ‘Bigfoot’ sightings

Thetford Forest on the A1075, where Bigfoot has been sighted. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘Christmas miracle’ as four escape this car without serious injuries

A heavily damaged Nissan on the A47 at Middleton. Picture: King's Lynn Police

‘Christmas is ruined’ - Courier fails to deliver £300 worth of grandchildren’s presents

Margaret Plenty spent £300 on presents for her eight grandchildren. Picture; Margaret Plenty

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Revealed: Norfolk’s busiest speed cameras raking in £1m

The speed camera on the A1067 Fakenham Road at Taverham is the busiest in Norfolk.

‘Christmas is ruined’ - Courier fails to deliver £300 worth of grandchildren’s presents

Margaret Plenty spent £300 on presents for her eight grandchildren. Picture; Margaret Plenty

What were the biggest failures on the high street in 2019?

Debenhams in Yarmouth, a high street casualty after a difficult year for retailers. Pic: Archant

Former bowling alley to be converted into new church

Part of the Wild Stallion dance studio is to be converted into a new church for the Redeemed Christian Church of God. Picture: Google/Picasa

Have you seen Spangles? Cat missing for more than a week

Spangles has been missing since December 16. PHOTO: Tina Roberts
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists