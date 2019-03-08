Search

Work to stop flooding will close road in Norfolk village for four weeks

PUBLISHED: 16:27 28 June 2019 | UPDATED: 16:27 28 June 2019

Flooding in 2016 at the now-closed Huntsman Pub in Strumpshaw, close to where the flood prevention work in Lingwood, will be carried out. Pic: Submitted.

Archant

Work to prevent flooding in a Norfolk village will start next month, but it will mean a road will be shut for about four weeks.

The work will start at Chapel Road in Lingwood on Monday, July 15, with the road shut from Wednesday, July 17.

It will see a new drainage system installed along a section of Chapel Road, which will connect to the existing soakaway system.

Two trenches will be excavated to fix the existing broken drainage system where Chapel Road meets Norwich Road.

Norfolk County Council says the work will ease flooding which happens during periods of heavy rainfall.

While Chapel Road will be closed to traffic, with diversions in place, pedestrians will still be able to use the pavement.

The work will cost about £20,000 and the council apologised in advance for the disruption.

