Search

Advanced search

Chinese flight to controversial technology firm Huawei defended by county council

PUBLISHED: 12:31 03 October 2019 | UPDATED: 12:31 03 October 2019

Shanghai. Pic: PA Photo/thinkstockphotos

Shanghai. Pic: PA Photo/thinkstockphotos

Archant

Norfolk County Council has come under fire after two of its IT officers flew to China to talk to a controversial technology company.

Independent Norfolk county councillor Sandra Squire. Pic: Norfolk Independent Group.Independent Norfolk county councillor Sandra Squire. Pic: Norfolk Independent Group.

Huawei made national headlines earlier this year when senior security figures warned of risks entailed in allowing the Chinese firm access to the UK's communications network when 5G mobile networks are rolled out.

The US is boycotting the company, citing security concerns, although Huawei has denied use of its products is a security risk and it is independent of the Chinese government.

County Hall defended the trip, saying it will help support efforts to use technology to save money and was paid for by Huawei.

The trip came to light at a council meeting where Liberal Democrat Steffan Aquarone questioned why council representatives did not attend a County Hall conference about full fibre connectivity for Norfolk.

Liberal Democrat Steffan Aquarone. Pic: Dan GrimmerLiberal Democrat Steffan Aquarone. Pic: Dan Grimmer

You may also want to watch:

Tom FitzPatrick, cabinet member for innovation, transformation and performance, said he had prior commitments, while the council's head of IT was in China "on business for the council".

The council confirmed two members of its information management and technology team made a business trip to China as guests of Huawei, to visit Huawei HQ in Shenzhen and a technology Expo in Shanghai.

A council spokesman said the trip's purpose was for officers to learn about how Huawei technology could help the council.

The spokesman said: "They had meetings with the key contacts that manage the business relationship with Norfolk County Council that to date has seen Huawei help save the council around a quarter of a million pounds over the life of our Local Area Network costs.

"All flights, hotels, local transport, entry fees for the Expo and food and drinks were covered by Huawei and the only costs associated that were not covered were their Visa fees and UK travel to and from Heathrow airport."

But independent councillor Sandra Squire said: "We have got so many technology companies in the UK and it doesn't look good, when we're trying to reduce the council's carbon footprint, for people to be flying to China."

And Mr Aquarone said: "I would have thought a much more pressing agenda should be how to get full fibre broadband into rural areas of Norfolk."

Most Read

Police close city centre car park

Police are currently on the scene of an incident on Duke Street in Norwich. Picture: Archant.

Man dies after falling from car park in Norwich

Police are currently on the scene of an incident on Duke Street in Norwich. Pictue: Brittany Woodman

Revealed: The most deprived areas in Norfolk and Waveney ranked by postcode

Figures show Great Yarmouth's Middlegate estate and the surrounding neighbourhood is one of the most deprived in Norfolk. Picture: Liz Coates

Huge ‘world-first’ tomato greenhouse outside Norwich set to create hundreds of jobs

Two vast greenhouses will be built in Norfolk and Suffolk, capable of producing 12pc of the UK's tomatoes. Pictured: A similar development constructed by the same manufacturers in mainland Europe. Picture: BOM Group

‘Comedy of errors’ after woman jumps in bath with wrong man and police officer assaulted, court hears

Great Yarmouth Magistrates Court. Google Maps

Most Read

Sand washed away just one month after £19m sandscaping project

High Tide at Walcott with Bacton Refinery in background. Picture: Maurice Gray

Car dealership set to close making five people redundant

SLM Group has announced it will close its showroom as a Hyundai franchise and use it for other brands. Picture: GoogleMaps

THAT Royal photo earned me more than £40,000

Rachel Murdoch and her mother Karen, whose Royal picture made the news worldwide. Picture: Chris Bishop

‘Comedy of errors’ after woman jumps in bath with wrong man and police officer assaulted, court hears

Great Yarmouth Magistrates Court. Google Maps

‘It was like an earthquake’- artic lorry smashes into homes

Sajjad Hosen, whose house at the corner of St Nicholas Street and Wellington Road in Dereham was hit by a lorry. Picture: Stuart Anderson

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man dies after falling from car park in Norwich

Police are currently on the scene of an incident on Duke Street in Norwich. Pictue: Brittany Woodman

Anglian Water told it risks ‘unlimited fines’ if it doesn’t fix Norfolk stench

The Anglia Water Sewage treatment works at Caister have been handed an abatement order Picture: Steve Parsons

Woman left ‘disgusted and frightened’ after man exposed himself to her in car park

Marine Parade car park on the clifftop in Gorleston. Picture: James Bass

200 jobs go as home improvement firm goes bust

Zenith Home Improvements has ceased trading. Picture: Zenith Home Improvements

‘I went back to work two days after giving birth’ – single mother who suffered post-natal depression starts a campaign to empower women

Claire Sparrow (left), SeeMe Ambassador and Michelle Jermy (right), founder of the SeeMe campaign. Photo: Emily Thomson
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists