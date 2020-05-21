Search

Plan for 33 village homes approved despite fear of ‘disturbing’ land usage

PUBLISHED: 19:18 21 May 2020 | UPDATED: 19:18 21 May 2020

A bid to build 33 houses in Fleggburgh has been recommended for approval by planners at Great Yarmouth Borough Council. Picture: Google Maps.

Plans to build more than 30 new homes in a Norfolk village have been given the go-ahead, despite fears over the “disturbing” use of agricultural land for new houses.

Adrian Thompson, Great Yarmouth borough councillor for Fleggburgh ward, and June Pratt, chairman of Fleggburgh Parish Council. Picture: Daniel Hickey.Adrian Thompson, Great Yarmouth borough councillor for Fleggburgh ward, and June Pratt, chairman of Fleggburgh Parish Council. Picture: Daniel Hickey.

Councillors in Great Yarmouth voted to grant full planning permission for 33 homes to be built in Fleggburgh, during a virtual meeting this afternoon.

The scheme, put forward by developer KBS Holdings, will see the properties, including nine social houses, 90pc of which will be affordable housing, built on land north of Tower Road.

In a report published ahead of the meeting officials recommended councillors permit the application, stating the “need to provide housing provides a material reason for approval in favour of the development”.

The plans received a number of objections from nearby residents over concerns the homes would add to demand on local services.

During the planning meeting, on Thursday, May 21, councillors debated the merits of the scheme, including the use of grade one agricultural land.

Adrian Thompson, district councillor for Fleggburgh, said: “If this development goes ahead, it has a number of advantages for Fleggburgh.

“The developer has said they are prepared to hand the land behind the nine existing houses over to the parish council as well as the land that was part of the condition for the original nine.

“The developer offered nine smaller, one and two-bedroom houses in Fleggburgh.

“We need smaller houses in this part of the world to keep the youngsters here.”

But Tony Wright, district councillor for Nelson, added: “Once again you see the question of Grade I agricultural land being given over to housing.

“I find it quite disturbing that we’re in this position.

“I’m not opposing it because we’ve got our hands tied.”

He added: “At some point there has got to be a protection of our agricultural land.

“I think there’s going to be a tipping point in our area - it will be a great pity.”

And Labour group leader Trevor Wainwright said he would be keen to see the council buy the nine proposed social houses, and said: “I’m sure the council could purchase them.

“There is great demand. We are short of such properties in the northern parishes.”

Councillors voted unanimously in favour of the plans.

