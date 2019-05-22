Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

12 weeks of road closures to make roundabout safer for cyclists

22 May, 2019 - 06:30
City Councillors and residents at the Fiveways roundabout in Norwich. Picture: Nick Butcher

City Councillors and residents at the Fiveways roundabout in Norwich. Picture: Nick Butcher

Archant © 2018

Alterations to make a Norwich roundabout safer for cyclists will see roads closed for almost three months and cost £750,000.

Work to change the layout of the Earlham Fiveways Roundabout and its approaches begins on June 3 in a bid to reduce accidents at the junction. Picture: Nick ButcherWork to change the layout of the Earlham Fiveways Roundabout and its approaches begins on June 3 in a bid to reduce accidents at the junction. Picture: Nick Butcher

Work to change the layout of the Earlham Fiveways Roundabout begins on June 3 in a bid to reduce accidents at the junction.

It comes after an investigation in 2016 revealed the number of accidents - particularly involving cyclists - at the roundabout was on the increase.

The work will see Bluebell Road, Gipsy Lane and Earlham Green Lane closed at their junctions with the roundabout until August 30 - the project's expected completion date.

Norfolk County Council said changes to the junction include:

Work to change the layout of the Earlham Fiveways Roundabout begins on June 3 in a bid to reduce accidents at the junction. Picture: Nick ButcherWork to change the layout of the Earlham Fiveways Roundabout begins on June 3 in a bid to reduce accidents at the junction. Picture: Nick Butcher

- Resizing the roundabout's central island to narrow the width of its lanes in order to reduce vehicle speeds

- Upgrade three existing pedestrian signalled crossings to toucan crossings. This will provide a safe area for cyclists crossing the roundabout's four busiest arms

- Connecting all four toucan crossings with a shared pedestrian/cycle path

- Building 'splitter' islands on the four busiest arms to allow safe crossing for cyclists and pedestrians

You may also want to watch:

- Building a new raised table on Gipsy Lane near the roundabout, with a 20mph speed limit on the approach

- Improved street lighting at the roundabout to illuminate the pedestrian/cycle facilities

- Resurfacing of the roundabout and its approaches.

The council said most of the work will take place during the school summer holidays to "help minimise disruption".

Along the with road closures, there will be two-way traffic signals along Earlham Road.

Signed diversions routes suitable for HGVs will be put in place during the closures.

Temporary crossings and walkways will also be provided to help pedestrians and cyclists cross the road and travel through the site.

The council said the project has been funded by a £750,000 grant from the Department for Transport.

It is the first of two projects in the area to improve safety for cyclists.

More information on the second project, along the green pedalway on Earlham Road, will follow, the county council said.

- To view the diversion routes, visit: www.norfolk.gov.uk/earlhamroad

Most Read

New A140 services open but missing McDonald’s

The new BP service station at the A140/A143 junction at Scole has opened to customers after six months of construction. Picture: Simon Parkin

‘Everyone is gutted’ - heartbreak over restaurant closure

The Ambitions restaurant at Yarmouth College which is closing Picture: supplied

Villagers urge wind farm firms to reconsider HGV plans after fatal crash at accident blackspot

Floral tributes have been left at the scene of the fatal accident on the B1145 at Cawston, Norfolk. Picture: ARCHANT

New drive-through coffee shop could be coming to Sprowston

Sprowston Retail Park. Picture: Google

Linnets lose highly-rated defender to Peterborough United

Frazer Blake-Tracy has joined League One Peterborough United Picture: Mark Hewlett

Most Read

Man dies in crash in Norfolk village

The scene of a fatal accident on the B1145 at Cawston, Norfolk. Picture: ARCHANT

Controversial new system for parking charges comes into force at hospital

Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Motorists using a private car park at the hospital will now have to pay for their parking up front. Picture: NNUH

Man stabbed on footpath in Norwich

Children’s play park next to path between Sunny Hill and Netherwood Green where man stabbed

First passengers set to take 90 minute train from Norwich to London

The first of Greater Anglias brand new long electric trains made by Swiss-manufacturer, Stadler, arrived in Norwich in February. Photo: Greater Anglia

Tributes for man who died after car crashed through bridge wall

Floral tributes have been left at the scene of the fatal accident on the B1145 at Cawston, Norfolk. Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Norwich nightclub owners banned as directors over unpaid rates

Dawn and Steve Peri were banned by the Insolvency Service from being directors of any companies for four years. Photo: Archant/Peri Family

12 weeks of road closures to make roundabout safer for cyclists

City Councillors and residents at the Fiveways roundabout in Norwich. Picture: Nick Butcher

Why Norwich City fear they may lose out on Bolton youngster

Republic of Ireland youngster Luca Connell has been linked with a move to Norwich City. Picture: PA

‘Everyone is gutted’ - heartbreak over restaurant closure

The Ambitions restaurant at Yarmouth College which is closing Picture: supplied

Linnets lose highly-rated defender to Peterborough United

Frazer Blake-Tracy has joined League One Peterborough United Picture: Mark Hewlett
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists