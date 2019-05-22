12 weeks of road closures to make roundabout safer for cyclists

City Councillors and residents at the Fiveways roundabout in Norwich. Picture: Nick Butcher Archant © 2018

Alterations to make a Norwich roundabout safer for cyclists will see roads closed for almost three months and cost £750,000.

Work to change the layout of the Earlham Fiveways Roundabout and its approaches begins on June 3 in a bid to reduce accidents at the junction. Picture: Nick Butcher Work to change the layout of the Earlham Fiveways Roundabout and its approaches begins on June 3 in a bid to reduce accidents at the junction. Picture: Nick Butcher

Work to change the layout of the Earlham Fiveways Roundabout begins on June 3 in a bid to reduce accidents at the junction.

It comes after an investigation in 2016 revealed the number of accidents - particularly involving cyclists - at the roundabout was on the increase.

The work will see Bluebell Road, Gipsy Lane and Earlham Green Lane closed at their junctions with the roundabout until August 30 - the project's expected completion date.

Norfolk County Council said changes to the junction include:

- Resizing the roundabout's central island to narrow the width of its lanes in order to reduce vehicle speeds

- Upgrade three existing pedestrian signalled crossings to toucan crossings. This will provide a safe area for cyclists crossing the roundabout's four busiest arms

- Connecting all four toucan crossings with a shared pedestrian/cycle path

- Building 'splitter' islands on the four busiest arms to allow safe crossing for cyclists and pedestrians

- Building a new raised table on Gipsy Lane near the roundabout, with a 20mph speed limit on the approach

- Improved street lighting at the roundabout to illuminate the pedestrian/cycle facilities

- Resurfacing of the roundabout and its approaches.

The council said most of the work will take place during the school summer holidays to "help minimise disruption".

Along the with road closures, there will be two-way traffic signals along Earlham Road.

Signed diversions routes suitable for HGVs will be put in place during the closures.

Temporary crossings and walkways will also be provided to help pedestrians and cyclists cross the road and travel through the site.

The council said the project has been funded by a £750,000 grant from the Department for Transport.

It is the first of two projects in the area to improve safety for cyclists.

More information on the second project, along the green pedalway on Earlham Road, will follow, the county council said.

- To view the diversion routes, visit: www.norfolk.gov.uk/earlhamroad