Five Norwich city councillors to step down, including one who has served since 1978

David Bradford, Labour councillor for Crome on Norwich City Council. Pic: Archant Library. Submitted

Five Norwich city councillors, including one who has served for more than 40 years, are stepping down from the authority.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The quintet, three Labour councillors and two Greens, will not seek re-election when Norwich goes to the polls on May 2.

The retiring Labour councillors are David Bradford (Crome), Ed Coleshill (Sewell) and Rachel Trevor (Lakenham).

The Greens stepping down are Jo Henderson (Thorpe Hamlet) and David Raby (Town Close).

Mr Bradford is a former Lord Mayor of Norwich, who was first elected in 1978.

He has chaired the council’s planning committee and its economic development committee and served as portfolio holder for social inclusion.

Council leader Alan Waters said: “He will be sorely missed by this council. He will be sorely missed in Crome ward and I will miss him as a good friend and advisor to me.”

Green group leader Denise Carlo said Mr Bradford, who was Lord Mayor from 1988 to 1989, would go down in the city council’s annals.