Search

Advanced search

Firefighters could join police in new academy at former boarding school

29 August, 2020 - 12:00
Hethersett Old Hall School is being turned into Norfolk police's new training centre - and firefighters could join them there. Pictured inset is Norfolk police chief constable Simon Bailey. Picture: Steve Adams/Brittany Woodman.

Hethersett Old Hall School is being turned into Norfolk police's new training centre - and firefighters could join them there. Pictured inset is Norfolk police chief constable Simon Bailey. Picture: Steve Adams/Brittany Woodman.

Steve Adams/Brittany Woodman

Firefighters could be joining their emergency services colleagues from Norfolk police at a new training centre being created at a former boarding school.

Hethersett Old Hall School is set to be transformed into Norfolk police's new training centre. Picture: Norfolk ConstabularyHethersett Old Hall School is set to be transformed into Norfolk police's new training centre. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Hethersett Old Hall School, which went into liquidation last year, was bought for £3.35m by the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner for Norfolk.

It is being turned into the constabulary’s primary base for training new recruits and existing staff, known as The Learning Centre.

But police staff could end up being joined by counterparts at Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service.

Members of Norfolk County Council’s Conservative-controlled cabinet will be asked next month to back a move which would see fire and police work together to create an emergency services training academy and to develop the Old Hall School site.

A report, which will come before county councillors, says: “The concept has the opportunity to be the best of its type in the country, placing Norfolk emergency services as a national leader in in-house training capability.

Hethersett Old Hall School. Picture: Brittany WoodmanHethersett Old Hall School. Picture: Brittany Woodman

“This will help attract and retain the best possible staff for Norfolk’s services.

You may also want to watch:

“It also ensures that training facilities can reflect the changing and diversifying workforce and enable all our people to maximise their potential.”

It could also pave the way for Norfolk County Council to sell the current fire and rescue training site at Bowthorpe, which is more than 30 years old.

The report says the Bowthorpe site “does not currently benefit from the latest technology” and the office space there “does not meet the latest council standards for modern working arrangements”.

Margaret Dewsbury, cabinet member for communities and partnerships at Norfolk County Council, said: “This exciting proposal builds on our joint commitment for better emergency services collaboration in Norfolk.

“We continue to work with Norfolk Constabulary colleagues to explore the options for shared facilities which will ensure our staff have access to the best modern training resources.”

Hethersett fire station is not affected.

Simon Bailey, chief constable at Norfolk Constabulary, previously said of the academy: “I see this as a win-win, not only for the constabulary but for the community as well.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Popular pub to reopen after lockdown with new landlords behind the bar

New owners, Jessie and Tim Dodd, and James Bartram, right, at the new look Rosebery pub, which has reopened. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Buyer snaps up city’s historic Samson and Hercules building

The statues returned to white when the building most recently became a Mexican restaurant. Pic: Archant

18-year-old crash victim named

An 18-year-old man has died following a single vehicle crash on East Ruston Road near Happisburgh. Photo: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Norwich bar doing ‘better than ever’ after lockdown - and is launching a bottomless brunch

Bedfords Bar in Norwich has launched a bottomless brunch called The Hangover Club and it is doing better than ever after lockdown, pictured is general manager Jonathan Carr Picture: James Randle

Cyclist suffers ‘extensive lacerations’ to neck after being garroted by rope

A 25-year-old man suffered extensive lacerations to his neck after rope was strung up at head height in Edinburgh Way, Thetford. Picture: Google Maps

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Workers test positive amid coronavirus outbreak at chicken factory

Seven workers at Banham Poultry in Attleborough have tested positive for coronavirus. Picture: Denise Bradley

Man, 18, dies following crash in village

An 18-year-old man has died following a single vehicle crash on East Ruston Road near Happisburgh. Photo: Casey Cooper-Fiske

First coronavirus death in Norfolk hospital in 40 days

There have been no coronavirus deaths at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital since June 8 Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Restaurant boss tackles customers after receiving bad reviews

Brad Baxter and his team on the rooftop at Gonzo's Tea Room in Norwich, as they created 'corona cubicles' for social distancing. Picture: Brad Baxter

Steps being taken to move on Travellers from Norwich park

A group of Travellers have moved on to the Danby Close parkland. Pic: Archant.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Huge empty cruise ship spotted off east coast

A cruise ship, the Arcadia, has been spotted off the coast of Lowestoft. Picture: Oliver Bolton @oliv3rphotography

WATCH: Norwich City v SV Darmstadt

Norwich City wrap up their pre-season tour of Germany with a double header against SV Darmstadt at the club's training complex in Harsewinkel Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Buyer snaps up city’s historic Samson and Hercules building

The statues returned to white when the building most recently became a Mexican restaurant. Pic: Archant

Popular pub to reopen after lockdown with new landlords behind the bar

New owners, Jessie and Tim Dodd, and James Bartram, right, at the new look Rosebery pub, which has reopened. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norwich bar doing ‘better than ever’ after lockdown - and is launching a bottomless brunch

Bedfords Bar in Norwich has launched a bottomless brunch called The Hangover Club and it is doing better than ever after lockdown, pictured is general manager Jonathan Carr Picture: James Randle