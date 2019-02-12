Find out how you could serve as a councillor for the town

Search

PUBLISHED: 11:48 15 February 2019

Lowestoft Town Council. Picture: Conor Matchett

Lowestoft Town Council. Picture: Conor Matchett

An event is set to be held next week for people who may be interested in becoming a councillor.

If you have ever thought about serving as a councillor for the town then you can find out more as Lowestoft Town Council holds an information session on Monday, February 18.

The information session will be held at Hamilton House in Battery Green Road from 6pm to 7pm on February 18.

A town council spokesman said: “The information session will cover aspects such as the roles and duties of a councillor, the role of the Town Council, eligibility of individuals to stand as a councillor and much more.

“The town clerk and current town councillors will be attending and will answer any questions you may have about standing for the Town Council.”

