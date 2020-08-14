Search

More libraries to reopen following coronavirus lockdown

PUBLISHED: 15:28 14 August 2020 | UPDATED: 15:28 14 August 2020

More of Norfolk's libraries are to reopen. Pic: Angela Sharpe

More of Norfolk's libraries are to reopen. Pic: Angela Sharpe

Another eight of Norfolk’s libraries will open their doors after months of being closed due to the coronavirus lockdown.

And bosses at Norfolk County Council say the remaining libraries will open their doors again in the coming weeks.

All 47 of the council’s libraries shut in March, but, once another eight reopen next week it will mean 28 will have reopened their doors, leaving 19 still shut.

The libraries which will reopen on Monday, August 17 are: Attleborough Library, Aylsham Library, Costessey Library, Cromer Library, Dersingham Library, Long Stratton Library and Wells Library.

Plumstead Road Library in Norwich will reopen on Tuesday, August 18.

Library users are required to wear a face covering as they browse the shelves, while each library will also have a one-way system to allow for social distancing.

Hand sanitiser will be available on the way in and out of each of the libraries.

Margaret Dewsbury, cabinet member for communities at Norfolk County Council, said: “The hard work of our libraries team and the understanding shown by the people of Norfolk has allowed us to continue reopening more and more of our libraries.

“Each site is the centre of its community so we are keen to reopen each location as soon as it is safe to do so.”

