Search

Advanced search

Review into controversial Egmere Business Park proposals due to be completed next month

PUBLISHED: 13:07 20 December 2018

John Lee, former leader of North Norfolk District Council. Picture: Denise Bradley

John Lee, former leader of North Norfolk District Council. Picture: Denise Bradley

Archant

An independent review into the viability of the controversial business park proposal, which served as catalyst for the changing leadership at North Norfolk District Council, has been commissioned.

Nigel Dixon, councillor on North Norfolk District Council. Picture: NNDCNigel Dixon, councillor on North Norfolk District Council. Picture: NNDC

At the first full meeting of NNDC since the vote of no confidence last month, it was revealed an independent review into the Egmere Business Park, based between Fakenham and Wells, has now been commissioned.

However, Nigel Dixon, portfolio holder for economic development, business and tourism, would not publicly reveal how much the review was costing.

Mr Dixon said the results of the review were expected back next month, after which the council can make an informed decision on whether to push ahead with the scheme.

However, when asked by fellow Conservative councillor John Lee for the cost, Mr Dixon responded by agreeing to provide a written response to his former leader’s question.

Egmere Business Park. Picture: Ian BurtEgmere Business Park. Picture: Ian Burt

Mr Lee also asked whether the landowner and one signed-on tenant would be prepared to wait for the results of the review, or if they would be pull out of the scheme completely.

However, Mr Dixon’s response was the same, promising that a written response to be included in the minutes of the meeting.

The Egmere scheme was a significant factor in the change of leadership at North Norfolk District Council, acting as a catalyst for Sarah Butikofer’s motion of no confidence at November’s meeting.

At the October full council meeting, members voted in favour of recommending to cabinet that the review be carried out.

However, at the resultant cabinet meeting, the then Conservative cabinet members agreed to ignore these recommendations and push ahead with the project - which was described at the time as “the death of democracy”.

This led to Liberal Democrat and now council leader Mrs Butikofer to table a vote of no confidence in Mr Lee’s leadership, which resulted in the council’s current cross-party cabinet.

Meanwhile, Mr Lee also asked Mrs Butikofer whether she agreed that it should be the electorate that determines who runs the council.

Mrs Butikofer said: “I absolutely agree with this and they will get the opportunity to do so in May.”

Background to Egmere Business Park project

The Egmere Business Park is being established by North Norfolk District Council at a site near Walsingham, between Fakenham and Wells.

Through the use of a so-called Local Development Order renewable energy companies are allowed to set up offices and warehouses at the site, without planning permission. Companies receive a five-year break from business rates as well as access to superfast broadband. The move is intended to help ensure north Norfolk receives significant investment from the burgeoning offshore energy industry.

The Egmere Business Park has polarised opinions with many welcoming the move as a way of securing well-paid jobs in the district.

Concerns have been raised, however, about NNDC investing more than £2m in the scheme for what some believe will be limited return.

North Norfolk MP Norman Lamb has written to his constituents asking whether they think “spending £2 million to create eight local on-site jobs at Egmere is a good use of taxpayers’ money?”

Those supporting the scheme dispute this and claim significantly more jobs would be created.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘I have lost everything now’ – drink driver’s shock at being told he will lose licence

Norwich Magistrates' Court. Picture: Denise Bradley.

Driver attacked following crash at busy roundabout

The incident happened on Sunday (December 16) at the roundabout on the A47-A1101 Elm High Road in Wisbech. Picture: Google Streetview

Pitch and putt course to close after costing taxpayers £50,000 per year

Dip Farm Pitch and Putt, Lowestoft, will be shut down later this month. Photo: Sentinel Leisure Trust.

Girlfriend of man beaten to death at Norwich flat confessed to his killing as she had ‘no life left’

Saffron Square in Norwich, where Michael Currer was found beaten to death in November 2016. PIC: Peter Walsh

Former landlord’s horror at massive bill after leaving pub for health reasons

The Woodman on North Walsham road, Norwich. landlord Darren Reilly. Photo by Simon Finlay

Most Read

Ipswich stabbing victim named as 32-year-old Daniel Saunders

#includeImage($article, 225)

Major Ipswich road reopens after serious crash

#includeImage($article, 225)

Ipswich murder probe: Everything we know so far

#includeImage($article, 225)

Three arrested in Ipswich murder investigation

#includeImage($article, 225)

Three Ipswich stabbings reported in less than 12 hours

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Updated: Police join Norfolk family in search for missing mother of 5

Hannah Thomas is appealing for help to trace her mother, Sandra, pictured, who is missing. Pictures: Hannah Thomas

We’re on track for Christmas when the Queen gets the train to Norfolk

The Queen arrives at King's Lynn railway station and is escorted by Graham Pratt, station manager. Picture: Denise Bradley

Two cannabis factories uncovered a stone’s throw apart in quiet Norfolk village

Cannabis discovered at the property in Felthorpe. Picture: Norfolk Police

Clothing brand finds new home after department store closed doors for final time

Clothing brand Tigi has moved from Chattels of Dereham to M&Co. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Norwich property firm mark anniversary with DIY SOS challenge for charity

From left: Nick Stratton (operations director, Property 1st), Paul Riches (carpenter, Property 1st), Barbara Gidney (co-owner, Property 1st), Russell Hall (contract manager, Property 1st), Roger Gidney (co-owner, Property 1st), Gary Crisp (NNAB) and Sarah Baldock (NNAB). Picture: Andy Newman
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists